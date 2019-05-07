Egypt looks to the future through highly innovative tourism campaign with CNN combining storytelling and data

The Arab Republic of Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism is embarking on an expanded partnership with CNN in a global tourism campaign that showcases a contemporary Egypt across an innovative mix of TV, digital and social media platforms.

The new partnership between CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism sees both parties working closely together for this wide-reaching campaign, starting in May, to enrapture and excite Egypt’s key audiences around the world.

The objective of the partnership is to continue and accelerate the country’s tourism growth. By showcasing the beauty of the country through its diverse destinations and the warmth and hospitality of its people amongst CNN’s global audience, this campaign is designed to deliver on Minister of Tourism H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat’s vision of developing a sustainable tourism sector and helping Egypt grow visitor numbers as highlighted in the Egypt—Tourism Reform Program (E—TRP). This partnership is particularly timely with 2019 being an important year for the country as it hosts major events such as the Africa Cup of Nations and prepares for the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in 2020.

Key audiences ranging from families to independent adventurers and business travellers from key markets such as Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East are the focus for the CNN campaign. It will tap into the high interest in travel amongst CNN audiences, 66% of whom are personally interested in travel, with 50% travelling internationally each year*.

Innovation lies at the heart of the partnership through the utilisation of CNN’s sophisticated data capabilities and insight to reach these audiences. CNN will leverage its unique scale via TV networks as well as precision targeting across digital and social media to optimise a brand campaign showing the beauty of Egypt, its culture and people across these platforms as TV adverts, native advertising and targeted social media posts using Turner’s Launchpad technology to reach defined audiences.

To increase engagement with CNN’s audiences, advertising will be placed adjacent to relevant content such as CNN Travel on digital platforms, using first-party data to reach specific segments and engage with CNN’s audiences showing interest in editorial content about Egypt. CNN’s continued commitment to covering diverse stories about global destinations will continue with a range of truly inspirational CNN digital and TV programming about Egypt such as Destination Egypt, which will explore some of the country’s wonders in a new light; #MyEgypt, which will discover Egypt through a seasoned traveller with insider knowledge of the country; and Cairo POV, which looks at how millennial travellers uncover local experiences on their adventures.

“The diversification of marketing and media platforms, a key pillar of the Egypt—Tourism Reform Program, contributes to the changing narrative of the sector. The combined appeal of the beauty of Egypt and warmth of our people is the foundation of the significant growth in our country’s tourism,” said H.E. Dr Rania Al-Mashat. ”We see even greater potential in this sector, and are therefore partnering with CNN on this multi-platform initiative, peaking during periods of relevant content, to highlight everything that Egypt has to offer on a global stage. By working with CNN we know we are showcasing our country to a highly relevant and engaged audience with the means and passion to travel to new places. Moreover, bringing the future into Egypt’s tourism sector, our legacy, a sector full of history is key in this era of globalization.”

“It excites me when we evolve a long-term relationship with a key partner into new and innovative areas,” said Cathy Ibal, Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “This new partnership takes our nation branding work with Egypt Ministry of Tourism to a new level by leveraging the cumulative impact of all CNN platforms, content and technology to ensure that the beauty of Egypt and its people resonates deeply with the right audiences. We look forward to working with Hon. Minister Rania Al-Mashat and her excellency’s team to implement this campaign for maximum impact.”

* Global Web Index (GWI) Q4 2017 – Q3 2018 (39 Markets)

