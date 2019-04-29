CNN International Commercial appoints Phil Nelson as Chief Operating Officer

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has appointed Phil Nelson as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to lead CNN’s operational and international growth initiatives outside of advertising sales.

As COO, Nelson will oversee CNNIC’s Business Development and Strategy, Finance, Strategic Planning and International Sales Operations as well as its Content Sales and Licensing. This includes managing and growing CNN’s relationships with over 300 digital, broadcast and Out of Home content partners – from local CNN branded channels to airlines and hotels that carry CNN content live and on-demand.

Previously, Nelson was Managing Director, Turner North Asia and South East Asia Pacific. In this role, he has overseen all aspects of Turner’s business in these regions including distribution of CNN International and taking a key role in establishing local partners CNN Indonesia and CNN Philippines. Nelson has also held other business development and strategic planning roles at Turner since he joined in 2010 and has significant digital experience from his time at AOL, culminating in him being Managing Director for AOL Asia. In addition, Nelson holds an MBA from Harvard University and, prior to entering the corporate sector, was a commander in the US Navy.

Nelson will be part of the CNNIC Senior Management team, reporting directly into Rani Raad, President of CNNIC, and will work closely with a wide range of divisions across CNN and WarnerMedia. Nelson will continue to be based in Singapore in the near-term and his team is spread across the globe, particularly in key CNNIC hubs of Hong Kong, Singapore, London and Miami.

“The CNNIC business has continually evolved since it was created back in 2013 to optimise the revenue, brand and commercial partnerships across our dynamic offering of CNN content and products,” said Rani Raad. “I am delighted that Phil joins us as we enter the next chapter of our business in a role that brings together all the operational, strategic and non-advertising sales revenue under one leadership. Phil has a first-rate track record at Turner and will bring a unique skillset of business acumen, creative thinking and forensic focus.”

“After many successful and exciting years at Turner Asia, I am very pleased that my next move is within the WarnerMedia family to a brand as remarkable as CNN,” said Phil Nelson. “CNNIC has done a great job in innovating and adapting its business to stay ahead of the competition during a period of unprecedented change in the news and media industry. I am looking forward to contributing to this success in the years to come.”

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style, CNN Business and Great Big Story are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com