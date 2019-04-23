CNN Launches on Pluto TV

CNN announced today that it is joining the PlutoTV platform, further expanding the availability of CNN content on streaming platforms. The CNN channel on PlutoTV will feature a curated playlist of short-form digital content from CNN’s esteemed anchors and story-tellers.

The channel will showcase CNN’s award-winning original feature content to viewers, with programming focused on lifestyle and culture, climate change, and the environment, along with original investigations and revealing interviews.

