CNN Business Launches Cannabusiness Initiative

Today CNN Business launches a new content initiative focused on one of the most dynamic growth industries in America: the cannabusiness sector. The next generation of entrepreneurs, investors, and consumers are captivated by this storyline, and CNN Business is making a fresh investment to cover every aspect of the cannabis industry, from innovation to regulation.

The new cannabusiness initiative will be based in CNN Business’ San Francisco bureau and use daily articles, videos, and data-driven special reports to cover multiple angles of the industry:

Capital: From private equity to retail investors, the money propelling the industry forward

Companies: Emerging Brands vs. Big Food & Beverage

Personalities: The most interesting and controversial entrepreneurs

Policies: The rules that dictate the economics of cannabusiness

Impact: How America’s next growth industry is changing culture and society

This project is another example of CNN Business’ commitment to cover business for the next generation, with cannabusiness emerging as a clear industry of the future.

###