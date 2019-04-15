CNN Digital Tops All in March: #1 in Audience, Mobile, Video, Politics & Social

#1 in Politics for 4 Years

#1 in Digital Video for 46 Straight Months

CNN Digital once again outpaced all competitors in multiplatform unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, multiplatform video starts, social audience and politics in March 2019.

March 2019 also marked four years as the #1 source of digital political news for CNN Politics, which has retained the number one slot in the category since March of 2015 when the first candidate got into the 2016 race for president.

# 1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

CNN surpassed every competitor in March 2019 with 121 million unique visitors domestically, with 18 million more unique visitors than the nearest competitor. March 2019 also marked the 22nd month in a row of CNN sustaining an audience of more than 100 million unique visitors.

CNN: 121 Million Unique Visitors

FoxNews.com – 103 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 102 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 87 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com – 78 million unique visitors

Dailymail.co.uk – 73 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, March 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

With 483 million multiplatform video starts, February 2019 marked the 46th straight month at #1 in digital video for CNN, with 242 million more multiplatform video starts than the nearest competitor, Yahoo News.

CNN: 483 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

Yahoo News – 241 million video starts

FoxNews.com – 215 million video starts

MSN News – 133 million video starts

ABCNews.com Sites – 128 million video starts

DailyMail.co.uk – 96 million video starts

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience, February 2018, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. (February data is the most current available)

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN’s mobile audience once outpaced all competitors in March 2019, with 100 million mobile unique visitors. CNN saw 14 million more mobile users than second-place Fox News and third-place New York Times.

CNN: 100 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

FoxNews.com – 87 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 86 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 72 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com – 70 million unique visitors

Dailymail.co.uk – 67 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile, March 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

March 2019 marked CNN Politics’ 4th year as #1 in political news with 44 million multiplatform unique visitors, 243 million multiplatform views and 78 million desktop video starts. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since March of 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

CNN Politics: 44 Million Unique Visitors

TheHill.com – 35 million unique visitors

Politico.com – 31 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 24 million unique visitors

MSNBC TV – 12 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com Politics – 11 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, New/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience, March 2019, U.S.; Comscore Video Metrix®, CNN Politics, Total Audience, March 2019, U.S. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since March of 2015.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN has ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US for more than four years, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 US news brand on Facebook with 46.7 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 96.4 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had 12 million more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 43 mm followers) and 36.3 million more than Fox News (18.5 mm followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 7 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, March 2019. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News(UK), BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only

