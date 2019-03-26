CNNgo Launches on Roku Devices in Canada

CNN announced today the expanded availability of CNN’s streaming platform CNNgo on Roku® players and Roku TV™ models in Canada.

CNNgo is a next-generation product that gives viewers unprecedented control over their TV news experience. Users can access live CNN U.S., CNN International and HLN television in addition to on-demand feature programs from CNN, CNN Original Series, CNN Films and Great Big Story. In addition, Canadian Roku customers will be able to access hundreds of video clips and collections through the CNNgo channel.

After adding CNNgo to their home screen Roku users can log in with their cable or satellite credentials to access CNN’s live stream, past and future show segments and related videos. All users are offered a 10-minute preview each day without logging in.

CNNgo is available from the News category in the Roku Channel Store. CNNgo is also available on CNN.com, iOS and Android mobile devices and on Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Android TV, and Samsung TV. CNN was the first U.S. news organization to stream its full CNN, CNN International and HLN networks online and on OTT devices in real-time, including commercials. For more information visit here.