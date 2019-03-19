CNN Digital: #1 for Audience, Mobile, Video, Politics and Social in February

CNN Digital extended its winning streak across categories in February 2019, outpacing all competitors in multiplatform unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, multiplatform video starts, social audience and politics. February 2019 also marked the 19th month in a row of CNN sustaining an audience of more than 100 million unique visitors.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

CNN surpassed every competitor in February 2019 with 114 million unique visitors domestically, with 12 million more unique visitors than the nearest competitor.

CNN: 114 Million Unique Visitors

FoxNews.com – 102 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 90 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 82 million unique visitors

DailyMail.co.uk – 70 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com – 69 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, February 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

CNN topped its competitors in January 2019 with 528 million multiplatform video starts, making February the 45th straight month at #1, with more than 238 million multiplatform video starts than the nearest competitor, Fox News.

CNN: 528 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

FoxNews.com – 289 million video starts

Yahoo News – 285 million video starts

MSN News – 156 million video starts

ABCNews.com Sites – 144 million video starts

MSNBC TV – 103 million video starts

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience, January 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. (January data is the most current available)

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN’s mobile audience once again out measured all competitors in February 2019, with 96 million mobile unique visitors. CNN saw 9 million more mobile users than second-place Fox News and 21 million more than third-place New York Times.

CNN: 96 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

FoxNews.com – 86 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 74 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 68 million unique visitors

Dailymail.co.uk– 65 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com – 61 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile, February 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

As the 2020 race heats up and more candidates declare, CNN Politics dominates as #1 in political news in February with 48 million multiplatform unique visitors, 283 million multiplatform views and 98 million desktop video starts. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since March of 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

CNN Politics: 48 Million Unique Visitors

TheHill.com – 30 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 27 million unique visitors

Politico.com – 26 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com Politics – 14 million unique visitors

MSNBC TV – 11 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, New/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience, February 2019, U.S.; Comscore Video Metrix®, CNN Politics, Total Audience, February 2019, U.S. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since March of 2015.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN has ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US for more than four years, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 news brand on Facebook with 48.6 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 95.8 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had 12 million more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 42.7 mm followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 6.6 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, February 2019. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News(UK), BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only

