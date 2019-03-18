New CNN Original Series, “Tricky Dick,” Ranks #1 in Cable News

Last night’s premiere of the newest CNN Original Series, Tricky Dick (9-10 p.m.), topped the competition ranking #1 in cable news among total viewers, adults 25-54 and 18-34.

The series premiere, “The Will to Win,” delivered 1.132m total viewers compared to MSNBC’s 619k and Fox’s 1.088m. In the key demo 25-54, the program attracted 251k beating MSNBC by +109% (120k) and Fox by +74% (144k). The program also ranked #1 in younger viewers 18-34 with 35k, outperforming Fox’s 18k and MSNBC’s 20k.

The next episode, “Nixon’s The One,” will premiere this Sunday, March 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

Tricky Dick is a four-part CNN Original Series that explores Richard Nixon’s life and times; tracking his rise, fall, incredible comeback and political destruction during some of America’s most tumultuous decades. From his early political maneuvers in California, to the game-changing Kennedy-Nixon debates through his disgraceful Watergate exit, featuring never-before-seen footage this fully archive based series offers fresh insight into a riveting story of politics, power and scandal.

Tricky Dick is produced by Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company, with Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Anneka Jones, Mary Robertson, Amy Entelis and Lizzie Fox serving as executive producers.

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lizzie Fox, vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series.

###