New CNN Original Series, “Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta,” Premieres Saturday, April 13

PROMO: https://cnncm.tv/chasinglife

NEW YORK – March 18, 2019 – Multiple award-winning journalist and practicing neurosurgeon, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, goes on an immersive journey around the globe in search of the secrets to living better in the new CNN Original Series, Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, debuting Saturday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The six-part docuseries takes Gupta to Japan, India, Bolivia, Norway, Italy and Turkey to explore the unusual traditions and modern practices that constitute a healthy and meaningful life.

“There are places around the world where people are living happier, healthier and longer than we ever thought possible,” said Gupta. “I found their secrets, proved they worked and now get to bring them to the viewers of CNN.”

The Chasing Life schedule is as follows (dates are subject to change):

Japan (April 13, 9pm) – Sanjay Gupta goes to Japan to see how inhabitants of Tokyo deal with work induced stress, and to learn why people in Okinawa, the “Land of the Immortals,” live such long lives.

India (April 13, 10pm) – Sanjay Gupta travels to India to find the connection between the reemergence of traditional Indian health techniques, Ayurveda and Yoga and his Western medical training.

Bolivia (April 20, 9pm) – Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores Bolivia to learn new perspectives and to seek answers about heart health, a topic that has directly affected him and his family.

Norway (May 4, 9pm) – Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the dark, desolate and chilly regions of Northern Norway to find out how Norwegians have unlocked the secret to happiness.

Italy (May 11, 9pm) – Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores how a powerful tradition of food, family, and faith contribute to the surprising health of a country otherwise known for its vices.

Turkey (May 18, 9pm) – Dr. Sanjay Gupta travels to Turkey, a cultural crossroads where science and mysticism coexist, to find alternative ways of managing health and fighting disease.

Chasing Life is executive produced by David Shadrack Smith, Amy Bucher and Robert Palumbo for Part2 and Amy Entelis and Lizzie Fox for CNN.

Chasing Life will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The series will also be available the day after the broadcast premiere on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platform and CNN mobile apps.

About Part2

Part2 focuses on human-driven story telling across a range of genres, platforms and styles. Based in Brooklyn and founded in 2007 by David Shadrack Smith, the company has produced over 200 hours of award winning programming, partnered with a dozen networks, filmed in 60 countries and created thought provoking content around leading talent such as Lisa Ling, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Tony Harris and LL Cool J. Their series and films have reached audiences on Showtime, CNN, Discovery, NatGeo, PBS, OWN and their feature films and documentaries have premiered at Tribeca and Sundance. Amongst their many credits include five seasons of This is Life with Lisa Ling (CNN), Scene of the Crime with Tony Harris (ID), The Story of Cool (MSNBC), Belief with Oprah Winfrey (OWN), Dark Net (Showtime), Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta (CNN), Hard Time (Nat Geo) among many more.

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lizzie Fox, vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series.

Contact: Heather Brown; CNN PR; 212-275-8428; heather.brown@turner.com