CNN Business Presents 2019 “Risk Takers”

CNN Business today launches its first annual list of leaders making the boldest bets in business.

Risk Takers, a new special feature from CNN Business, spotlights leaders across sectors who made big bets designed to push global business forward.

The inaugural list includes Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, “Crazy Rich Asians” creator Kevin Kwan and Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamilton, among other leaders who recognize that risk is a requirement in today’s business world.

CNN Business editors and reporters identified 14 examples of bold, industry-shaping decisions.

This annual list of influencers will be featured over the course of several weeks across CNN Business platforms with exclusive video interviews and articles.

See who made the list at CNNBusiness.com/RiskTakers