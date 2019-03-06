Newest Crime Obsession Vengeance: Killer Lovers To Slay on HLN

10-Episode HLN Original Series to Launch March 10 at 8 pm ET/PT

Link to trailer – https://bit.ly/2ThqH76

HLN’s new 10-episode Original series, VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers, covers stories of revenge and betrayal carried out by the people seemingly most trusted by each of the victims–their lovers. These true-life mysteries will focus on the criminal’s motive, and explore how the victim and lover met, the deepening relationship, the perceived betrayal and the obsession that led to the deadly act. Each one-hour episode takes viewers through the twists and turns of the investigation, the arrest, and the final verdict that ultimately leads to justice.

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers is the first series under HLN’s VENGEANCE brand. The network is set to release future episodes of revenge and betrayal under the titles VENGEANCE: Killer Coworkers, VENGEANCE: Killer Neighbors and VENGEANCE: Killer Families. VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers is produced by Sky Vision.

Two new episodes of VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers will premiere Sunday, March 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on HLN.

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers will also stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Ahead of the linear premiere, starting on Friday 3/1, the first two episodes of the series will be available On Demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps. The remaining episodes will be available On Demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Episode descriptions and premiere dates:

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers – Deadly Obsession (March 10)

When Rhoni Reuter, the pregnant girlfriend of Chicago Bears legend Shaun Gayle, is shot to death in her home, investigators are faced with a long list of romantic rivals as suspects.

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers – In Cold Blood (March 10)

Sandee Rozzo is preparing to face her attacker at court when she’s gunned down in her garage. The culprit seems obvious, but as detectives dig deeper, they learn nothing about this case is cut and dried.

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers – Fatal Love Triangle (March 17)

A teen rivalry turns deadly when Rachel Wade and Sarah Ludemann both fall in love with charismatic bad boy Josh Camacho.

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers – Lethal Lover (March 24)

As police respond to a harrowing 9-1-1 call from a man pleading for his life, they are led on the trail of a revenge plot more disturbing than the victim’s worst nightmare.

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers – Deadly Double Life (March 31)

Barry Odom wasn’t one to make enemies, but after he’s executed just outside his apartment complex, investigators uncover not one but two love triangles, leading them to the front door of a scorned lover who was willing to kill for love.

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers – Burning Betrayal (April 7)

After Mary Ann Langley finds her husband James nearly burned to death in their home, investigators must race to determine if it was an accident or assault before they lose him.

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers – ‘Til Death Do Us Part (April 14)

On the surface, Shannon and Eddie Baugus seemed to have the perfect marriage until a deadly confrontation exposed a dark history of domestic abuse.

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers – Secret Lives & Alibis (April 21)

After Ann Huxley learns that her ex-husband has been found dead in the warehouse where he works, a deadly get-rich-quick scheme begins to unravel.

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers – Murderous Millionaire (April 28)

Cunning and beautiful, Georgina Symonds knew how to bend the will of men to her advantage. But after the young mother goes missing, police discover she pushed one man fatally too far.

VENGEANCE: Killer Lovers – Royalty, Romance & Revenge (May 5)

Jane Andrews appears to be living the dream life with her high society beau, Tom Cressman, until he’s found stabbed to death in their home.

About HLN Original Series

Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, CNN Worldwide, oversees CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series. Nancy Duffy, vice president of program development for CNN, supervises production of internally-produced HLN Original Series, and Lizzie Fox, vice president of current programming, CNN Original Series, supervises production of commissioned HLN Original Series.

About HLN

HLN features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led, personality driven hosts by day. Later in the schedule the network presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S.

