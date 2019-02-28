CNN Launches on Magic Leap One

CNN launched today on Magic Leap One, providing users with the power to “go there” through a robust interactive experience in mixed reality, putting them at the center of today’s top stories.

CNN’s app on Magic Leap One allows the user to dig deeper into the topics they care about while interacting with news and information through a dynamic video experience showcasing Live TV, CNN shows, CNN Original Series and CNN Films, as well as exclusive reporting, data, and live video feeds from around the planet, with TV authentication.

To use the CNN app, users will launch it from “Screens” within Magic Leap One. They can then watch Live TV by following the directions on the activation screen to sign in with their TV service provider. Once logged in, they can navigate the app through gesture control.

With this expansion, CNN’s move to pioneer storytelling through emerging consumer experiences now includes bespoke apps on Magic Leap One and Oculus Rift.

###