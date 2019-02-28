CNN Expands Presence at SXSW 2019 in ATX

Official Town Hall Programming Ends Opening Weekend of Festival

CNN is expanding its partnership with the SXSW Festival in 2019. CNN and SXSW announced today a special evening of live town hall events hosted from the iconic SXSW Festival on Sunday March 10, 2018. Moderated by anchor Jake Tapper and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash, the program lineup will feature three presidential hopefuls: Rep. John Delaney at 7P ET, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at 8P ET and Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9P ET, who will make their case for president as they take questions Texans and SXSW Festival attendees from around the country.

CNN’s SXSW presence includes a keynote interview of CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, and interviews by anchors Poppy Harlow, Kate Riley, Brian Stelter and Jake Tapper throughout the opening weekend. Full official programming:

Friday, March 8

11A-12P | CNN Anchor Poppy Harlow interviews Priscilla Chan

5-6P | CNN Anchor Brian Stelter interviews The New York Times team

Saturday, March 9

11A-12P | CNNi Anchor Kate Riley moderates SXSW panel on “The Future of the North American Soccer Experience”

12:30-1:30P | CNN EVP Andrew Morse participates in SXSW panel – “What’s Next for News”

12:30-1:30P | CNN Anchor Jake Tapper interviews the cast of The Daily Show

3:30-4:30P | CNN President Jeff Zucker is interviewed in a featured session keynote

3-5P | CNN Politics Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza hosts trivia at the “CNN Clubhouse”

Sunday, March 10

11A-12P | CNN SVP Meredith Artley interviews EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager

Monday, March 11

9:30-10:30A | CNN SVP Chris Berend participates in SXSW panel – “How Data Helps to Unleash Creativity in Media”

11A-12P | Poppy Harlow interviews Gwyneth Paltrow

Wednesday, March 13

12:30-1:30P | CNN Business’ Rachel Metz moderates SXSW panel “AI: Transforming our Social Lifestyles”

3:30 – 4:30P | CNN Business’ Rachel Metz moderates SXSW panel “Beyond Reality: Immersive Virtual Experiences”

In a throwback to CNN’s founding in 1980, CNN will return to Rainey Street for opening night ragers at the 80s themed “CNN Clubhouse” including a CNN invite-only nostalgic bash featuring Biz Markie on Friday, February 8, followed by an invite-only Great Big Story late night event featuring Rev Run. Saturday at the CNN Clubhouse, SXSW badge holders can “Chill to the Max” during the day and stop by trivia with CNN Politics Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza from 3-5pm and enjoy a brewski.

A unique venue, the SXSW Festival offers the opportunity to engage some of the world’s most innovative and creative minds from the interactive, film and music industries. Also founded in the 80s, SXSW features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. This year’s festival will take place March 8-17, 2019.

For more information about the SXSW and CNN Town Halls visit the SXSW Press Room.



###

Press Contacts:

Matt.Dornic@CNN.com

Emily.Kuhn@CNN.com