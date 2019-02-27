HLN Announces Dayside Changes

Lynn Smith Named Host of On The Story Starting March 11

Mike Galanos To Host New Daily Program True Crime Live, also debuting March 11

Susan Hendricks Named New Host of Weekend Express Beginning

March 16

February 27, 2019 — Lynn Smith, popular anchor of HLN’s Weekend Express joins the weekday lineup beginning Monday, March 11 as the new host of On The Story (Monday-Friday, 12 noon-2pm ET). Veteran HLN anchor Mike Galanos will host the new daily program True Crime Live (Monday-Friday 2pm-3pm ET.) The announcement was made by Stephanie Todd, vice president, programming, HLN

Additionally, Susan Hendricks is named the new host of Weekend Express (Sat/Sun 7am-12 noon ET) starting Saturday, March 16.

Morning Express with Robin Meade continues to air Monday-Friday 6am-12 noon, ET. Melody Taylor is the new executive producer of the program.

“We are fortunate to have such a strong roster of talent at HLN. Lynn has done a spectacular job on Weekend Express and Mike and Susan are longtime anchors at the network who excel on so many levels,” said Todd. This new, robust dayside schedule, led by the popular Morning Express with Robin Meade, positions HLN to best serve viewers with live news coverage of the day’s top stories, followed by a seamless transition to the network’s captivating lineup of long-form mysteries and investigations themed programming” she added.

Smith, who has served as host of Weekend Express from May 2014, returns to the air in her new role following the November 2 birth of her son Ryder. Joining Smith in the move to On The Story is Kerry O’Connor who is now executive producer of the program.

Galanos joined HLN in spring 2002, has anchored live news programs throughout the schedule and celebrated 30 years with CNN in 2018. His new daily program True Crime Live will focus on high profile court cases, mysteries and investigations, with expert guests and an eye toward helping authorities track down fugitives. Viewer involvement will be encouraged via a tip line. Jennifer Williams has been named executive producer of the program

Hendricks, a veteran journalist at HLN, most recently served as a fill-in anchor on the network’s daytime live news programs and hosted the high-rated special on the Delphi murder case, which, following its premiere on February 15, resulted in a surge of nearly 1200 tips to law enforcement. Peter Kaplan is the executive producer of Weekend Express.

About HLN

HLN features live coverage of national, regional, lifestyle, and entertainment stories in a fast-paced approachable tone with expert-led, personality driven hosts by day. Later in the schedule the network presents original and acquired series focusing on true crime, mysteries and investigations. HLN is a CNN Worldwide network reaching more than 90 million households in the U.S. CNN Worldwide, a division of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Warner Media Company, is the most trusted source for news and information.