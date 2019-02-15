CNN Digital Extends Winning Streak to 2019 With Record Traffic in January

18th Month Running at More Than 100m Unique Visitors

CNN Digital kicked off the year by extending its 2018 streak at #1 across categories, including multiplatform unique visitors, mobile unique visitors, video starts, social audience and politics.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

CNN saw a larger audience reach than its competitors in January 2019 with 123 million unique visitors domestically. January 2019 also marked the 18th month in a row of CNN sustaining an audience of more than 100 million unique visitors.

CNN: 123 Million Unique Visitors

FoxNews.com – 104 million unique visitors

– 104 million unique visitors The New York Times Brand – 94 million unique visitors

– 94 million unique visitors WashingtonPost.com – 87 million unique visitors

– 87 million unique visitors NBCNews.com – 73 million unique visitors

– 73 million unique visitors DailyMail.co.uk – 71 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, January 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

CNN topped its competitors in December 2018 with 487 million multiplatform video starts, making January the 44th straight month at #1.

CNN: 487 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

Yahoo News – 202 million video starts

– 202 million video starts FoxNews.com – 190 million video starts

– 190 million video starts ABCNews.com Sites – 121 million video starts

– 121 million video starts MSN News – 97 million video starts

– 97 million video starts MSNBC TV – 77 million video starts

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience, December 2018, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. (December data is the most current available)

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN’s mobile audience of 106 million mobile unique visitors surpassed its competitors in January 2019. CNN saw 20 million more mobile users than second-place Fox News and nearly 30 million more than third-place The New York Times.

CNN: 106 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

FoxNews.com – 86 million unique visitors

– 86 million unique visitors The New York Times – 78 million unique visitors

– 78 million unique visitors WashingtonPost.com – 74 million unique visitors

– 74 million unique visitors DailyMail.co.uk – 65 million unique visitors

– 65 million unique visitors NBCNews.com – 64 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile, January 2019, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

CNN Politics dominated as #1 in political news in January with 55 million multiplatform unique visitors, 391 million multiplatform views and 136 million desktop video starts.

CNN: 55 Million Unique Visitors

TheHill.com – 33.4 million unique visitors

– 33.4 million unique visitors Politico.com – 32.5 million unique visitors

– 32.5 million unique visitors Fox News Politics – 30 million unique visitors

– 30 million unique visitors NBCNews.com Politics – 16 million unique visitors

– 16 million unique visitors HuffPost Politics – 14 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, New/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience, January 2019, U.S.; Comscore Video Metrix®, CNN Politics, Total Audience, January 2019, U.S. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since March of 2015.

#1 IN SOCIAL AUDIENCE

CNN has ranked as the number one US news outlet in social audience for more than four years, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 news brand on Facebook with 48.6 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 95.8 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had over 12 million more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 42.7 mm followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 6.6 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, January 2019. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only.

###

Press Contact: Emily.Kuhn@CNN.com