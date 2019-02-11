HLN Unveils 2019 Crime & Investigation Themed Primetime Programming Slate with Twelve Original Series Including “Very Scary People” Hosted by Donnie Wahlberg

Seven New HLN Original Series Join Five Returning Original Series for 2019

February 11, 2019 – HLN (CNN’s Headline News), which airs live news programming during the day followed by crime and investigation programming, has more than doubled its Original Series slate in 2019, adding seven new series which will join five returning series, it was announced by Ken Jautz, Executive Vice President, CNN.

“HLN continues to be a major destination for successful, quality, mystery and investigation programming. As the longtime exclusive cable network for the mega popular Forensic Files, we recently built on that franchise to introduce Original Series that have also resonated with our viewers. This year we’ve more than doubled our commitment to long-form programming which will complement HLN’s live news shows during the day,” said Jautz.

HLN’s long-form programming is comprised of internally produced and commissioned multi-part series.

Following are descriptions for five of the new HLN Original Series airing in 2019:

UNMASKING A KILLER – “Closing in on The Golden State Killer: Parts 1 & 2” (premieres Sunday, February 17 & Monday, February 18, both at 9pm ET/PT) – New episodes of the popular HLN Original Series Unmasking A Killer, cover the fascinating events leading to the capture of the suspected Golden State Killer (GSK), and premiere in a two-night event. Unmasking a Killer is executive produced by Joke Fincioen and Biagio Messina for Joke Productions.

VENGEANCE: KILLER LOVERS (premieres Sunday, March 10 at 8pm ET/PT) This 10-episode series covers stories of revenge and betrayal carried out by the people seemingly most trusted by each of the victims–their lovers. These true-life mysteries will focus on the criminal’s motive, and explore how the victim and lover met, the deepening relationship, the perceived betrayal and the obsession that led to the deadly act. Sky/Jupiter is the production company.

VERY SCARY PEOPLE (premiere date: Sunday, March 17 at 9pm ET/PT) Actor, singer, producer Donnie Wahlberg hosts this six-episode HLN Original Series that chronicles the twisted lives of some of the most frightening, diabolical characters in recent history. The stories trace the heinous, criminal acts of these elusive miscreants and the eventual road to justice. Episodes include Charles Manson, Aileen Wuornos, the Zodiac Killer, the NorCal Serial Rapist, the Reverend Jim Jones and John Wayne Gacy. Nancy Duffy, Vice President of Program Development for CNN is Executive Producer of the series.

AN AMERICAN MYSTERY (working title) (premiere date TBA) A new investigative documentary series that explores a harrowing and unique missing persons case that is currently evolving into a much larger story of unsolved murder, and allegations of cover- up and corruption in Oklahoma. Crime author and investigator Jax Miller and former police investigator Sarah Cailean have been intrepidly researching the confounding case of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, two teenagers who disappeared in December 1999, after the Freeman family trailer was burned to the ground. The series delves into the various strange theories and reveals a truth that proves even more incredible. Stephen David Entertainment is the production company.

DEAD WIVES CLUB (premiere date TBA) When a wife is found murdered, the primary suspect is often her husband. However, the killer is sometimes proven to be an intruder, a stranger, a secret lover or even the woman’s own child. Dead Wives Club profiles such murders that include the case of Charles Stuart, a husband from Boston who alleged that an African American assailant murdered his wife and unborn child. Nancy Duffy, Vice President of Program Development for CNN is Executive Producer of the series.

VENGEANCE: KILLER NEIGHBORS (Premiere date TBA) As each of the 10 episodes of this true crime series unfolds, viewers will witness a depiction of a murder committed by the vindictive neighbor of an unsuspecting victim. They’ll follow the twists and turns of the investigation, through the arrest and final verdict, which ultimately leads to justice.

Sky/Jupiter is the production company.

Following are descriptions of the returning HLN Original Series airing in 2019:

DEATH ROW STORIES (season premiere TBA) Death Row Stories explores the fallibility of the ultimate criminal penalty, capital punishment, through eight hour-long episodes. Told by current and former death row inmates, each episode of Death Row Stories seeks to unravel the truth behind a different capital murder case and poses tough questions about the U.S. capital punishment system. This fifth season of the former CNN Original Series will air exclusively on HLN. The series is produced by Jigsaw/Sundance.

HOW IT REALLY HAPPENED WITH HILL HARPER (season 4 premiere TBA)

Hosted by critically-acclaimed actor Hill Harper, the series delves deeply into some of the most notorious crimes, mysteries, trials, and celebrity tragedies of our time. Stories include: The Gainesville Ripper, Elizabeth Smart, The Oklahoma City Bombing, Susan Smith, Drew Peterson, and the final days of David Cassidy. Nancy Duffy, Vice President, Program Development, CNN is Executive Producer of the series.

INSIDE EVIL WITH CHRIS CUOMO (season three premiere date TBA)

Chris Cuomo takes viewers inside the country’s most dangerous minds. The five-part investigative series explores the psyche of criminal offenders and the impact of nature vs. nurture on their violent behavior. In the season premiere episode serial killer Andrew Urdiales gives Cuomo a final interview, while on death row, just weeks prior to his suicide. Nancy Duffy, Vice President, Program Development, CNN is Executive Producer of the series.

SOMETHING’S KILLING ME (season three premiere TBA)

The hit HLN Original Series Something’s Killing Me with BD Wong investigates puzzling and sometimes fatal medical cases, where life literally hangs in the balance. Each week physicians and scientists race against time to solve the mystery that will save their patient’s life. Through six one-hour episodes, family members, medical experts and CNN correspondents, including CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen, take viewers through the twists and turns of real, heart pounding stories. Nancy Duffy, Vice President, Program Development, CNN is Executive Producer of the series.

