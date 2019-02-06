CNN Premieres Two New Original Series, “The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power” and “Tricky Dick,” in March

The Bush Years Debuts Sunday, March 3; Ed Harris Narrates and Series Features Interviews with Barbara Pierce Bush, Neil Bush, Dick Cheney, Colin Powell, Tony Blair, Jake Tapper, Van Jones, among others

Tricky Dick Debuts Sunday, March 10

NEW YORK – Feb. 6, 2019 – CNN Original Series adds two new historical docuseries to its award-winning lineup in March. The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power, a six-part series that examines the Bush family and their impact on American political history, will debut Sunday, March 3 with back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT. Tricky Dick, a four-part series that tracks the rise and fall of President Richard Nixon, will premiere on Sunday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The Bush Years follows in the footsteps of the top-rated CNN Original Series American Dynasties: The Kennedys. Narrated by Academy Award-nominated actor Ed Harris, the series explores the Bush family’s internal dynamics: the influential matriarchs, sibling ambitions and unceasing competitive spirit which drove them to power. Through archival footage and interviews with historians, journalists, political figures and Bush family members, the series reveals a story of triumph, tragedy, heroism, faith, and an evolving conservatism.

The Bush Years is produced by Raw TV with Harris, Louise Norman, Amy Entelis and Lizzie Fox serving as executive producers and Melanie Archer as series producer. Following the premiere, the series will regularly air Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

Tricky Dick explores Richard Nixon’s life and times; tracking his rise, fall, incredible comeback and political destruction during some of America’s most tumultuous decades. From his early political maneuvers in California, to the game-changing Kennedy-Nixon debates through his disgraceful Watergate exit, featuring never-before-seen footage this fully archive based series offers fresh insight into a riveting story of politics, power and scandal.

Tricky Dick is produced by Left/Right with Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Anneka Jones, Mary Robertson, Amy Entelis and Lizzie Fox serving as executive producers. The series will regularly air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

The Bush Years and Tricky Dick will also stream live for subscribers the day of their premieres via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Both series will also be available the day after the broadcast premiere on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platform and CNN mobile apps.

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lizzie Fox, vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series.

