CNN Vision Programming Highlights – February

This month’s programming highlights on CNN International, including shows such as Destination Tohoku, Supercharged and Winning Post:

Destination Tohoku

Saturday 2nd February at 0830 ET/ 1330 GMT, 1130 ET, 1630 ET/ 2130 GMT and 2230 ET/ 0330 GMT

Sunday 3rd February at 2030 ET/ 0130 GMT

Monday 4th February at 0430 ET/ 0930 GMT

Tuesday 5th February at 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT

Destination Tohoku discovers what’s on offer for the many tourists flocking to Aomori in Northern Japan each winter. CNN journeys up the snowy peaks of Mount Hakkoda to one of the most popular onsens (a Japanese hot spring) in all of Japan, Sukayu Onsen, which can host up to 1,000 bathers at a time.

The programme explores one of the region’s most well-known ski resorts, Zao Onsen, with local Hidetaka Ito, a former champion skier. CNN also has a taste of Tohoku hospitality at the all-you-can-eat Azumaya noodle shop and skis in between the Yamagata town’s famous “snow monsters”.

Lastly, CNN takes a trip on the historic “stove train” which runs along a picturesque snow-covered route through the Tsugaru Peninsula each winter. Conductors warm the 1950s-era passenger car with potbelly stoves at either end of the train while passengers sip on locally produced sake and grill dried squid on top of the warm iron stoves.

Business Traveller

Wednesday 6th February at 0530 ET/ 1030 GMT and 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT

Saturday 9th February at 0130 ET/ 0630 GMT and 1430 ET/ 1930 GMT

Sunday 10th February at 0730 ET/ 1230 GMT

Saturday 16th February at 0730 ET/ 1230 GMT

Sunday 17th February at 0130 ET/ 0630 GMT and 1430 ET/ 1930 GMT

On Business Traveller, CNN investigates the trend of “Business Leisure”, whereby holidays are added on to the end of a work trip.

On the programme, host Richard Quest tasks CNN’s Isa Soares with learning about how business leisure, or “Bleisure”, is changing approaches to business travel. In Copenhagen, the so called “happy capital”, Soares explores how technology is making travel easier and delves into the science, the psychology and the innovations behind happy travel.

Iconic Qatar

Saturday 9th February at 0830 ET/ 1330 GMT, 1130 ET/ 1630 GMT, 1630 ET/2130 GMT and

2230 ET/ 0330 GMT

Sunday 10th February at 2030 ET/ 0130 GMT

Monday 11th February 0430 ET/ 0930 GMT

Tuesday 12th February at 1230 ET/1730 GMT

Every great destination has a unique set of attributes that define its character on the world stage. From stand out architecture to innovative public artwork, stunning natural landscapes and unique physical characteristics, the DNA of a location is built around it’s iconic features.

Iconic Qatar reveals the heart of the Gulf state through landmark buildings that define its past and now shape its future.

CNN explores the landmarks of Qatar from an ancient fort in the great expanse of the desert to the sleek contours of a futuristic museum in downtown Doha. These are buildings that embody Qatar’s DNA and whose influence ripples out far beyond their walls.

World Rugby

Thursday 14th February at 0430 ET/ 0930 GMT and 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT

Saturday 16th February at 0230 ET/ 0730 GMT and 1730 ET/ 2230 GMT

Sunday 17 February at 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT and 2130 ET/ 0230 GMT

Perched on the edge of the South Pacific, New Zealand is a small nation with a population of just over four million, but rugby has put the country on the map. The All Blacks are the most successful sports franchise in history, having achieved three World Cups and won over three-quarters of the matches they have played in their 125-year history – more than any other major national sports team.

There is a club in most of New Zealand’s small towns, just about every news bulletin carries a rugby story and there is even a television channel dedicated to school rugby, which helps attract young All Blacks talent. For New Zealanders, rugby is not just their national sport, it’s part of their national identity.

On CNN World Rugby, the programme speaks to brothers Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett to find out how one family produced three star players for the All Blacks. CNN also meets Black Ferns player Kelly Brazier, who explains why the women’s game is growing faster than the men’s in New Zealand. Lastly, the programme visits Auckland Grammar School to meet the future generation of rugby players.

Dubai POV

Saturday 16th February at 0830 ET/ 1330 GMT, 1130 ET/ 1630 GMT, 1630 ET/ 2130 GMT,

2230 ET/ 0330 GMT

Sunday 17th February at 2030 ET/ 0130 GMT

Monday 18th February at 0430 ET/ 0930 GMT

Tuesday 19th February at 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT

Like all cities, Dubai is shaped by those who live in it. Before the discovery of oil, fishermen and merchants along the Gulf found a safe haven in the city’s old trading port, the Creek. Four decades later, Dubai has become one of the world’s most glamorous and futuristic destinations, with over 200 nationalities making up the fabric of the desert city.

On Dubai POV, CNN goes beyond the sandy beaches, skyscrapers and seven-star luxury to discover the city through the eyes of those who know it best: creatives, street wanderers and modern-day adventurers who call this melting pot of cultures home.

With guides including model Jessica Kahawaty, influencer Ahmed Al Nasheet, designer Nathalie Trad and king of the local nightlife, DJ Dany Neville, the programme explores the art galleries hidden away in Dubai’s industrial area, the oldest restaurant in the city, the growing parkour scene and kayaks in the Hajjar mountains – there’s more to the city than meets the eye.

Talk Asia

Wednesday 20th February at 0430 ET/ 0930 GMT and 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT

Saturday 23rd February at 0130 ET/ 0630 GMT and 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT

Sunday 24th February at 0730 ET/ 1230 GMT

Saturday 2nd March at 0730 ET/ 1230 GMT

Sunday 3rd March 0130 ET/ 0630 GMT and 1430 ET/ 1930 GMT

With an incredible record of 50-0, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is considered one of the world’s best pound for pound boxers. The 41-year-old came out of retirement in 2017 for his successful and high-profile bout against UFC star Conor McGregor – making him more than $275 million in just one night. Not surprisingly, Mayweather topped the list of Forbes’ highest paid celebrities of 2018.

On this month’s episode of Talk Asia, Floyd “Money” Mayweather speaks to CNN in Tokyo about his career as well his childhood, influences and life outside the boxing ring.

Supercharged

Saturday 23rd February at 0230 ET/ 0730 GMT and 1730 ET/ 2230 GMT

Sunday 24th February at 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT

Saturday 2nd March at 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT

Sunday 3rd March at 0230 ET/ 0730 GMT and 1730 ET/ 2230 GMT

This month, Supercharged attends the Mexico City ePrix to follow the electric racing action and delve in to the City’s green transport credentials.

Host Nicki Shields interviews the winner of the Santiago ePrix, Sam Bird, on board Mexico City’s solar powered cable car. Also on the programme, Shields receives a guide of the Mexico City track from British racing driver Dario Franchitti and provides race reports from both Santiago and Mexico City.

CNN also explores a biodigestor company which turns cacti into energy. The biogas produced is used for making corn and cactus chips, as well as in a genset for electricity. Some of the biogas is cleaned of carbon dioxide and provided as biomethane, which can be used in modified vehicles.

Quest’s World of Wonder

Saturday 23rd February at 0730 ET/ 1230 GMT

Sunday 24th February at 0130 ET/ 0630 GMT and 1430 ET/ 1930 GMT

Wednesday 27th February at 0530 ET/ 2230 GMT and 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT

Saturday 2nd March at 0130 ET/ 0630 GMT and 1430 ET/ 1930 GMT

Sunday 3rd March at 0730 ET/ 1230 GMT

On Quest’s World of Wonder, CNN’s Richard Quest explores Helsinki to find out why the Finns are, according to the UN, the “happiest people on Earth”.

During the programme, Quest discovers the rules of the Finnish Sauna, a place for physical and mental relaxation, with former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb. Quest also learns to skate with the world champion National Finnish Ice Hockey team and treks through the Nuuksio National Park with comedic actress Krisse Salminen.

The programme also dives into the sounds of the city from Sibelius to Heavy Metal. Quest meets musician Lauri Porra and the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra to learn more about the city’s affiliation with music. In addition, Esa Lilja, Professor of Heavy Metal, and metal band Battle Beast, explains to the programme why the nation’s love for this modern genre of music is central to its people’s DNA.

Winning Post

Saturday 23rd February at 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT

Sunday 24th February at 0230 ET/ 0730 GMT and 1730 ET/ 2230 GMT

Thursday 28th February at 0530 ET/ 1030 GMT and 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT

Saturday 2nd March at 0230 ET/ 0730 GMT and 1730 ET/ 2230 GMT

Sunday 3rd March at 1230 ET/ 1730 GMT

This month on Winning Post, CNN International heads to Switzerland for “White Turf” – a race meeting held over three weekends in January in St Moritz which sees thoroughbreds battling for supremacy in the snow.

Whilst the majority of the competitors hail from neighbouring countries, where similar weather conditions make training easier, there are a select few overseas entries. During the programme, host Aly Vance catches up with UK-based trainer John Best, in Kent, who puts one of his favourites for success in the Alps, Berrahri, through his paces before heading out to the mountains.

In St Moritz, Vance immerses herself in the valley’s culture, which includes learning more about local discipline, and stand out crowd pleaser over the three-week festival, Skikjoring. CNN also takes to the slopes with overall winner of the event for the past two years, Valeria Holinger, to find out what’s required to excel in this daring pursuit.

On race day, Vance joins fur clad fans too see both Valeria Holinger and John Best’s Berrahri compete on an exclusive five star resort’s frozen lake.