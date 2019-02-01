Access Bank partners with CNN to put a spotlight on African arts

Access Bank is the inaugural sponsor of CNN’s newest programme, Africa Avant-Garde, which will tell stories across CNN’s TV and digital platforms about contemporary African culture.

This sponsorship marks five years of CNN International Commercial’s (CNNIC) partnership with Access Bank, with this new campaign demonstrating the rich and vibrant arts across the continent. The introduction of Africa Avant-Garde adds to CNN International’s unique offering of shows dedicated to African business and culture – CNN Marketplace Africa, African Voices and Inside Africa.

This week sees the first content go live on CNN Style’s special Africa Avant-Garde page , accompanied by exclusive Access Bank branding, and featuring multimedia stories about the innovative designers, talented artists and those driving creativity in Africa, such as Laetitia Ky and Stephen Tayo. The debut Africa Avant-Garde programme, broadcasting in March, will focus on contemporary African art and will feature El Anatsui, Yinka Shonibare and Kehinde Wiley, among others. The series will also cover African music, film and fashion plus interviews with cultural figureheads. Airing quarterly on CNN International, the 30-minute TV shows will open and close with Access Bank graphics.

Reaching affluent audiences across the globe, the campaign will also be amplified across social media using Turner’s Launchpad capabilities to create awareness about Africa and its culture with a mind to changing the narrative.

Cathy Ibal, VP, CNNIC said: “We are delighted to build on our relationship with Access Bank by launching this new series to showcase the stunning talent and creativity throughout Africa. The multiplatform campaign, with a focus on storytelling and precise targeting, will ensure that CNN’s global audience will be engaged with Access Bank as they learn more about the exciting arts in Africa.”

Access Bank’s Group Managing Director and CEO, Herbert Wigwe said, “At Access Bank, we have always been committed to driving innovation, supporting African creative talents, and retelling the African story. We are excited to partner with a global media house to let the world know that there is so much to celebrate in Africa. This partnership is one of the ways we demonstrate our commitment and resolve towards changing the narrative and we are confident it will be a huge success.”

-Ends-

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is the division of Turner International responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style, CNN Business and Great Big Story are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com