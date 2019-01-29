CNN’s Town Hall with Sen. Kamala Harris Was Most-Watched Cable News Single Candidate Town Hall Ever

TOWN HALL AND PRIME TIME WERE #1 IN CABLE NEWS IN DEMOS LAST NIGHT

SEN. HARRIS TOWN HALL AMONG TOP TOWN HALL DAYS ON RECORD FOR CNN DIGITAL

Monday night’s CNN Town Hall with Senator Kamala Harris was the most watched cable news single candidate election town hall ever. The town hall averaged 712k among adults 25-54 from 10-11pm, easily topping all cable news competition. CNN was also #1 in prime time in the demos last night. The town hall was moderated by CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent, Jake Tapper.

The Town Hall with Sen. Kamala Harris propelled CNN to 945k total day live starts across digital platforms on Monday, January 28. The day ranked #3 among Town Hall total day rankings on digital platforms. Monday also saw 23 million cross-platform unique visitors, 18 mm video starts and 84 mm page views for CNN Digital.

In total viewers, the Town Hall averaged 1.957 million, a +75% advantage over CNN’s prior four (1.119 million). MSNBC had 2.345 million and Fox had 2.256 million total viewers at 10pm last night.

The post program, CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (11pm) also ranked #1 in the demo 25-54 with 422k, MSNBC had 336k and Fox lagged with 232k. In the younger demo 18-34, CNN delivered 99k and MSNBC and Fox tied with 39k. In total viewers, CNN averaged 1.220 million, MSNBC had 1.675 million and Fox had 1.328 million.

Source: Nielsen data 2015-2019, Live+SD

