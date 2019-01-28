Three Identical Strangers Most-Watched CNN Film Premiere Ever

RANKS #1 IN CABLE NEWS LAST NIGHT

The CNN Films documentary Three Identical Strangers, the astounding true story of triplets separated at birth, reunited through coincidence as adults, only to later learn of a dark secret behind their separation, debuted as the network’s most-watched CNN Film premiere to date. The film was also #1 in cable news last night in both the key demographic adults 25-54 and total viewers.

Three Identical Strangers is scheduled to air again on CNN on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 9:00pm/ET.

A companion podcast series, Three Identical Strangers: The Science Behind the Story with Dr. Sanjay Gupta is now available. Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent talks about the film and the issues that are raised within, with the filmmakers, psychologists, and others.

About CNN Films

CNN Films produces and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition and distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees the strategy for CNN Films. Courtney Sexton, vice president for CNN Films, works day-to-day with filmmakers to oversee projects. Three Identical Strangers is directed by Tim Wardle and was theatrically distributed by Neon.

###