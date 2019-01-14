CNN’s Newest Original Series “American Style” Premieres at #1 at 10pm ET Among Adults 25-54

Grows Double Digits from Prior Four Sundays

Last night’s premiere episode of CNN’s newest Original Series American Style (1960s/70s: Born to Be Wild, 10pm) debuted at #1 in cable news with 214k, Fox followed with 210k and MSNBC had 94k among adults 25-54. The episode was up +39% vs. the prior four Sundays in the key demo 25-54. In total viewers, American Style topped MSNBC (706k vs. 635k) and was up +68% vs. the prior four weeks.

The series premiere at 9pm (1940s/50s: War Boots to Work Suits) also easily topped MSNBC, averaging a +59% advantage (172k vs. MSNBC’s 108k) among adults 25-54; growing +24% vs the prior four Sundays. The 9pm hour registered 736k in total viewers, up +69% vs. the prior four weeks.

The premiere block of American Style (9-11pm) averaged 193k among adults 25-54, +91% more than MSNBC’s 101k and increased +31% from the prior four. Fox registered 195k in the key demo during the time period. The series block also topped MSNBC last night in total viewers (721k vs. 707k), growing an impressive +68% vs. the prior four Sundays.

American Style is a four-part docuseries, produced by Vox Entertainment in collaboration with Doc Shop Productions, that explores how America’s changing style through the decades has mirrored the political, social, and economic climate of the time. The final two episodes will air on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 9 and 10 p.m. ET, and will examine the history and style of the 1980s and 1990s to 2000s.

