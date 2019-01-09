CNN’s Coverage of President Trump’s Oval Office Address, Democratic Response and Last Night’s Prime Time All Ranked #2 in Cable News, Topping MSNBC in Demos 25-54, 18-34

Updated with broadcast numbers:

1.4 Million Live Video Starts on CNN Digital

CNN’s coverage of President Trump’s Oval Office Address on Border Security, Democratic response and last night’s prime time coverage topped MSNBC in demos adults 25-54 and 18-34. On CNN Digital, Tuesday’s coverage of President Trump’s Address on Border Security and the Democratic response reached 24 million cross-platform unique visitors and saw 1.4 million live video starts. Concurrent live streams peaked at 239k at 9:15 p.m. during the Democratic response. CNN Digital viewing added a 4% lift to CNN TV total viewer average audience for the hour of the Border Security Presidential Address on 1/8/2019.

(CBS and NBC numbers must be provided by those networks as they will not be made available to other networks.)

