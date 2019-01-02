CNN’s New Year’s Specials All Rank #1 in Cable News

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Rank #1 in Cable News; Beats MSNBC and Fox Combined During Key Time Period

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Don Lemon & Brooke Baldwin is Top Rated

CNN Films: Love, Gilda Premieres #1

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen was the second highest rated ever among 25-54 during the 8pm-12:30am time period, second only to last year’s debut with Cohen as co-host. This year, CNN was #1 in cable news averaging 786k, Fox News followed with 262k and MSNBC had 164k among adults 25-54. In total viewers, CNN was top rated with 1.820 million, Fox had 1.383 million and MSNBC had 1.075 million.

During the 11pm-12:30am time period, Cooper and Cohen easily beat MSNBC and Fox combined among all demos. In total viewers, CNN had 2.797 million, Fox had 1.840 million and MSNBC averaged 691k. Among 25-54, CNN was top rated with 1.197 million, Fox News had 358k and MSNBC had 113k. The CNN special also attracted a much younger audience than MSNBC or Fox News, posting a median age of 52 years vs. MSNBC’s 68 years and Fox’s 64 years during the 11pm-12:30am time period.

And CNN’s late night New Year’s Eve special with Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin was #1 in its time period (12:30-1am), delivering 1.837 million total viewers, +51% more than Fox’s 1.218 million and +246% more than MSNBC’s 531k. In the demo adults 25-54, CNN topped MSNBC and Fox combined with 778k, to Fox’s 259k and MSNBC’s 93k.

Last night’s premiere of CNN Films: Love, Gilda, a touching tribute to the comedic trailblazer Gilda Radner and her enduring cultural impact, debuted at #1 in cable news in both total viewers and among adults 25-54 (January 1, 9-10:45pm). In total viewers, Love, Gilda averaged 1.271 million total viewers, +24% more than Fox’s 1.027 million and a +136% lead over MSNBC’s 539k. In the key demographic adults 25-54, the film attracted 299k, +82% more than MSNBC’s 164k and +108% more than Fox’s 144k. ‘LOVE, GILDA’ will encore Saturday, Jan. 5 at 8:00pm and again at 11:00pm Eastern (5:00pm and 8:00pm Pacific) on CNN/U.S. More information about the film may be found by visiting www.CNN.com/CNNFilms.

A special sneak peak of CNN’s newest Original Series American Style on New Year’s Day (10:45-11pm) was most watched among adults 25-54 (CNN 176k, MSNBC 173k, Fox 120k), and in total viewers averaged 803k, MSNBC had 549k and Fox had 855k. American Style is a four-part docuseries that examines how America’s changing style through the decades has mirrored the political, social and economic climate of the time. The series will include archival footage and interviews with fashion experts and cultural figures and premieres on Sunday, January 13 at 9pm.

