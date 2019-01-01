TONIGHT: CNN Films Premieres Love, Gilda at 9:00pm and 11:00pm ET (6:00pm and 8:00pm PT)

‘LOVE, GILDA,’ exploring the life and career of beloved comedienne and actress, Gilda Radner, premieres on CNN TONIGHT, Jan. 1, at 9:00pm and 11:00pm Eastern (6:00pm and 8:00pm Pacific), with limited commercial interruption. Among Radner’s many TV, film, and stage achievements, she was the first cast member hired for Saturday Night Live.

Working with the Radner estate, film director Lisa D’Apolito composed the documentary with diaries, personal audio recordings, home movies, and videotapes that capture Radner’s life, as well as interviews including Martin Short, Chevy Chase, Lorne Michaels, Laraine Newman, Michael Radner, Paul Shaffer, Alan Zweibel. Adding to the review of Radner’s extraordinary charisma, her notes and writings are read aloud by artists including Bill Hader, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Cecily Strong, and others.

‘LOVE, GILDA’ is directed and produced by director Lisa D’Apolito and produced by 3 Faces Films, Motto Pictures, and CNN Films. D’Apolito’s inspiration for the film began while working on video productions on behalf of Gilda’s Club, a nonprofit, founded by Radner’s husband, Gene Wilder. Gilda’s Club and Cancer Support Community provide care for cancer survivors and their families living with cancer. Social media users can connect with others commenting on the film during the premiere broadcast with the hashtag #LoveGilda.

Beginning Jan. 2, ‘LOVE, GILDA’ will be available on demand via cable/satellite systems; more information about the film may be found by visiting www.CNN.com/CNNFilms. ‘LOVE, GILDA’ is produced by 3 Faces Films, Motto Pictures, and CNN Films, and was distributed theatrically by Magnolia Pictures. Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films executive produced ‘LOVE, GILDA.’

