CNN Digital Hits All-Time Traffic Highs In 2018

Network Wraps November as #1 in Visitors, Video, Mobile, Millennials, Global, Social & Politics

Chartbeat’s #1 Most Engaging News Source of 2018

CNN reached its largest digital audience in history for 2018, wrapping the year with an average of 121 million unique visitors per month. With the close of November, CNN ranks #1 in multiplatform unique visitors for more than 2 years running, mobile unique visitors for over a full year, and multiplatform video starts for more than 3 years in a row.

Additionally, CNN earned the #1 spot on Chartbeat’s list of “Top 120 Most Engaging Stories of 2018.” Of the 120 ranked, CNN was responsible for 29 – more than any other publisher – which accounts for a quarter of the top 120 digital news consumption.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS IN 2018

CNN had its largest audience on record in 2018 with a monthly average of 121 million unique visitors – an increase of 6% versus 2017. CNN outranked Fox News and The New York Times by 31 million unique visitors on average across mobile and desktop.

CNN: 121 Million Unique Visitors

FoxNews.com – 90.0 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 89.9 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 85 million unique visitors

Yahoo News – 63 million unique visitors

USAToday.com – 62 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience averaged January-November 2018, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS IN 2018

Continuing to dominate digital news video, CNN had its best year in history in 2018 with a monthly average of 528 million multiplatform video starts.

CNN: 528 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

FoxNews.com – 170 million video starts

ABCNews.com Sites – 155 million video starts

Yahoo News – 139 million video starts

MSN News – 131 million video starts

DailyMail.co.uk – 101 million video starts

Source: Comscore Video Media Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience, averaged January-October 2018, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (October 2018 data is the most current available)

#1 IN MOBILE VISITORS FOR 2018

CNN’s 2018 mobile audience grew by 7% over 2017, placing it ahead of second-place The New York Times by 25 million and third -place Fox News by 27 million.

CNN: 97 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

The New York Times – 72 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 70.2 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 69.6 million unique visitors

USAToday.com – 49 million unique visitors

CBSNews.com – 48 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile, averaged January-November 2018, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 GLOBAL NEWS BRAND FOR 2018

CNN ranked as the #1 global news brand in 2018, outpacing BBC, Yahoo News and others in audience size across 24 key countries included in Comscore’s Media Metrix worldwide rollup. CNBC, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, Euronews, Sky News, and other international news brands trailed CNN by more than 137 million multiplatform unique visitors on average and fell outside of the top 5 ranking.

CNN: 157 Million Unique Visitors

BBC – 156 million unique visitors

Yahoo News – 130 million unique visitors

HuffPost Global – 125 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 113 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 99 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, January 2018 – October 2018, Worldwide Rollup. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand, multinational competitors in the News/Information Category, including The United States, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and Vietnam. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018. (October 2018 data is the most current available).

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH IN 2018

CNN was the #1 news outlet in unique multiplatform visitors between the ages of 18-34 in 2018 with and average of 33 million per month – 6 million more than second-place The New York Times.

CNN: 33 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

The New York Times Brand – 27 million millennial unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 23 million millennial unique visitors

HuffPost U.S. (All Inclusive) – 19 million millennial unique visitors

DailyMail.co.uk – 17.3 million millennial unique visitors

BBC – 17.1 million millennial unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Digital Audience Persons 18-34, January 2018 – November 2018, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN 2018

CNN Politics maintained its #1 position in political news for 2018, ranking ahead of all competitors through the November Midterm Elections.

CNN: 45 Million Unique Visitors

Politico.com – 31 million unique visitors

TheHill.com – 27 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 20 million unique visitors

HuffPost Politics – 13 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com Politics – 12 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, New/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience, averaged January-November 2018, U.S.; CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since March of 2015.

#1 IN SOCIAL AUDIENCE FOR 2018

CNN has ranked as the number one US news outlet in social audience for more than four years, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 news brand on Facebook with 47.5 million monthly average Facebook

fans across CNN’s main accounts

fans across CNN’s main accounts #1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 94.7 million monthly

average followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had over 12.6 million more monthly average Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 41.9 mm followers) and 36.7 million more than Fox News (17.8 mm followers)

average followers across CNN’s main accounts #1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 5.1 million monthly

average followers

Sources: Shareablee, January-November 2018. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only. *(October 2018 data is the most current available)

#1 MOST ENGAGING NEWS SOURCE IN 2018

CNN topped Chartbeat’s “Top 120 Most Engaging Stories of 2018” list with 29 total pieces ranked, including the #1 spot. With more stories on the list than any other publisher, CNN’s content accounted for a quarter of engagement time in the top 120 list.

CNN: 29 Stories for a Total Engaged Time of 269,949,736 Minutes

BBC: 22 Stories for a Total Engaged Time of 175,640,865 Minutes

The New York Times: 18 Stories for a Total Engaged Time of 193,102,832

Minutes

Minutes New York Magazine: 9 Stories for a Total Engaged Time of 98,844,685

Minutes

Minutes ESPN: 7 Stories for a Total Engaged Time of 66,611,376 Minutes

The Washington Post: 6 Stories for a Total Engaged Time of 55,458,466

Minutes

Source: Chartbeat Top 120 Most Engaging Stories of 2018 list.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS IN NOVEMBER

CNN saw a larger audience reach than any other news source in November 2018 with 123 million unique visitors domestically. CNN outranked The New York Times by 18 million unique visitors and Fox News by 34 million unique visitors across platforms.

CNN: 123 Million Unique Visitors

The New York Times Brand – 105 million unique visitors

– million unique visitors WashingtonPost.com – 91 million unique visitors

– million unique visitors FoxNews.com – 89 million unique visitors

– million unique visitors NBCNews.com – 81 million unique visitors

– million unique visitors USAToday.com – 68 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, November 2018, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS IN OCTOBER

CNN topped its competitors in October 2018 with 549 million multiplatform video starts, making October the 42nd straight month at #1.

CNN: 549 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

FoxNews.com – 213 million video starts

– million video starts Yahoo News – 175 million video starts

– million video starts MSN News – 168 million video starts

– million video starts ABCNews.com Sites – 140 million video starts

– million video starts DailyMail.co.uk – 83 million video starts

Source: Comscore Video Media Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience, October 2018, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. (October data is the most current available)

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN NOVEMBER

CNN’s mobile audience of 101 million mobile unique visitors surpassed its competitors in November 2018. CNN saw 15 million more mobile users than second-place The New York Times and 28 million more than fourth-place Fox News.

CNN: 101 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

The New York Times Brand – 86 million unique visitors

– million unique visitors WashingtonPost.com – 78 million unique visitors

– million unique visitors FoxNews.com – 73 million unique visitors

– million unique visitors NBCNews.com – 70 million unique visitors

– million unique visitors DailyMail.co.uk – 60 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile, November 2018, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 NEWS BRAND AMONG MILLENNIALS

CNN was the #1 news outlet for multiplatform visitors between the ages of 18-34 in November with 33 million unique visitors in that age range.

CNN: 33.4 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

DailyMail.co.uk – 32.6 million millennial unique visitors

– million millennial unique visitors The New York Times Brand – 31 million millennial unique visitors

– million millennial unique visitors WashingtonPost.com – 27.1 million millennial unique visitors

– million millennial unique visitors NBCNews.com – 26.7 million millennial unique visitors

– million millennial unique visitors USAToday.com – 18 million millennial unique visitors

Source: comScore Media Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Digital Audience Persons 18-34, November 2018, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN NOVEMBER

Covering the U.S. Midterm Elections, CNN Politics dominated as #1 in political news in November with 55 million multiplatform unique visitors, 352 mm multiplatform views and 90 mm desktop video starts.

CNN Politics: 55 Million Unique Visitors

Politico.com – 39 million unique visitors

– million unique visitors TheHill.com – 29 million unique visitors

– million unique visitors Fox News Politics – 26 million unique visitors

– million unique visitors NBCNews.com Politics – 19 million unique visitors

– million unique visitors HuffPost Politics – 14 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, New/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience, November 2018, U.S.; CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since March of 2015.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA IN NOVEMBER

CNN has ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US for more than four years, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 news brand on Facebook with 48.5 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 95.3 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had over 12.1 million more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 42.4 mm followers) and 36.2 million more than Fox News (17.8 mm followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 6.2 million monthly average followers

Sources: Shareablee, November 2018. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only.

###