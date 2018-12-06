Time Warner Center Update – Note from CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker

The Time Warner Center – CNN’s New York City bureau – was evacuated this evening. CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker sent the following note to staff.

December 6, 2018

Earlier tonight there was a bomb threat called in to the CNN offices in New York. The NYPD responded immediately and evacuated the building. As a result, we ran taped programming for about a half hour, and then went live from the street outside while the investigation continued. The NYPD has now given us the all clear, and employees have been permitted to return to the building. The building is secure and safe for everyone to return in the morning. We appreciate the swift action by the local authorities, and the patience and professionalism of all the employees who were impacted.

Jeff