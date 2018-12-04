December 4th, 2018
CNN to Live Stream the Funeral Service of Former President George H.W. Bush
CNN will live stream the funeral service of former President George H.W. Bush, without requiring log–in to a cable provider, on Wednesday, December 5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET.
The CNN live stream will be available on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV).
