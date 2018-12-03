Grammy Award-winning singer Lenny Kravitz Performs

Live Ceremony Co-Hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa

Airs Sunday, December 9th at 8PM/ET

Announced today, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston (“Network” on Broadway), Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Will Ferrell (“Holmes & Watson”), Award-winning playwright and actress Danai Gurira (“Black Panther,” “The Walking Dead”), Emmy Award-winning actor Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Oscar Award-winning actress Mary Steenburgen (“Book Club”), Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo (“Widows”), actor Omari Hardwick(“Power”), actress Emily Mortimer (“Mary Poppins Returns”), Emmy Award-winning actress Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”), actress Darby Camp (“The Christmas Chronicles,” “Big Little Lies” ), actress Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”) and actor Rohan Chand (“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle”) are among the celebrity presenters that will commemorate the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

The ceremony, where the 2018 CNN Hero of the Year is revealed, will be co-hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Kelly Ripa. It airs live on CNN, simulcasting on CNN International and CNN en Español on December 9th at 8PM/ET from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The event will also feature Grammy Award-winning artist Lenny Kravitz who will perform “Here to Love” from his album “Raise Vibration.”

Also helping to honor the Top 10 CNN Heroes is an incredible roster of long-time brand partners, including Subaru of America, Inc. now in its eleventh year of support, GEICO, Humana, Novartis and SERVPRO.

Beginning at 8pm on Sunday, December 9th, donations made to the designated nonprofit organization of each Top 10 CNN Hero, via CNNHeroes.com and CrowdRise.com will be matched up to $50,000 per Hero by Subaru of America, Inc. Full details, stories and videos of the Top 10 Heroes can be found at CNNHeroes.com , where you can click the donate button below the hero of your choice to help them hit their match or head to crowdrise.com/Top10CNNHeroes . Part of GoFundMe, CrowdRise, the world’s largest platform dedicated exclusively to crowdfunding for charities and non-profits, will also help this year’s CNN Heroes achieve their matching funds on CrowdRise.com and through their own social outreach.

In advance of CNN Heroes: An All Star Tribute, CNN showcases four extraordinary young people making a difference in their communities. Anderson Cooper hosts Young Wonders: A CNN Heroes Special airing Friday, December 7th at 11PM/ET. These four Young Wonders, ranging in age from 11 to 18, will also be honored live during the CNN Heroes tribute.

Now in its 12th year, the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute has profiled more than 300 heroes and has received nearly 100,000 nominations from more than 100 countries.

Social media users are encouraged to “like” CNN Heroes on Facebook, follow @CNNHeroes on Twitter, and use hashtag #CNNHeroes. Behind-the-scenes images can be viewed on the CNN Heroes Instagram account.

In addition to the TV airings, CNN Heroes: An All-StarTribute will also stream live for subscribers Sunday, December 9th via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The special will also be available the day after the broadcast premiere on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.