November 19th, 2018
CNN Statement on Request for Emergency Hearing
The White House is continuing to violate the First and Fifth amendments of the Constitution. These actions threaten all journalists and news organizations. Jim Acosta and CNN will continue to report the news about the White House and the President.
CNN has filed for an emergency hearing after The White House warned that Jim Acosta’s press pass could be revoked again at the end of the month. More information is available in Brian Stelter’s story for CNN Business, available here.
