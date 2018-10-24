Time Warner Center Update – Note from CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker

The Time Warner Center – CNN’s New York City bureau – has been evacuated. CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker sent the following notes to staff.

Watch CNN for developments and follow @CNNPR.

Statement from CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker:

“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media. The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.” Jeff Zucker, President CNN Worldwide

3:30 PM ET – FINAL UPDATE

The NYPD has concluded its security sweep, and it is now safe to return to the building. I so appreciate your patience, as I know what a long day this has been for all of you.

1:30 PM ET

The investigation in the building continues, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities as they do their work. We still do not have any update as to when we may be able to reopen the building, but I will continue to keep you updated. As a result, if you have the ability to work from home for the rest of the day, I encourage you to do so.

We also know that there are a number of you who may have left personal belongings in the building. We are working with security to figure out how we may be able to be helpful with that.

Again, I want to thank all of you for your amazing work today — in New York and around the world.

1:00 PM ET

The security sweep of our building continues. There was some powder found within the package that was sent, and that powder now needs to be examined to determine what it is. As a result, it will take some time until we know more about the safety of the building. I will continue to keep you all posted as we know anything more about timing.

I want to commend all of our colleagues in New York, in particular, and elsewhere, who have helped keep us on the air as this crisis has unfolded. I am really proud of all of you. Thank you.

12:00 PM ET

As of a short time ago, the device has been removed from the Time Warner Center. We are grateful to the NYPD for all of their assistance. They are currently doing another sweep of the building, and will update us once that is done. It is unclear how long it will take, but I promise to keep you posted.

I know that a lot of you are wondering about returning to work today. We are waiting for more information about the safety and security of the building, and will know more soon. As I have said, if you feel like you would like to leave the area, it is perfectly fine. We just want to be sure you keep in touch with colleagues for the sake of regular communication.

11:30 AM ET

Our NY Bureau remains evacuated, with the NYPD on the scene. In Atlanta at the CNN Center, a facility that is open to the public, we are putting up magnetometers at the entrances to the building. We remain vigilant regarding security concerns across all of our global locations.

As you communicate via social media, out of an abundance of caution, please refrain from sharing any images or geo tags that would reveal your location. We have no particular reason to be concerned, but just think it would be the most cautious approach.

I also want to say a special thank you to David Rhodes and CBS News for graciously offering their assistance while we deal with this…really nice to see from our fellow journalists.

11:00 AM ET

As a follow up to my earlier note, we continue to remain on alert in New York. The NYPD is currently in the building assessing the situation. I can confirm that we have checked all of our bureaus worldwide, and have found no other devices at this time.

I promise to keep you updated on a regular basis with any new information. Please do your best to remain calm and patient. As I mentioned earlier, if you would feel more comfortable leaving the area, please do. If you do, please keep up communications with your colleagues.

10:39 AM ET

To All NY Based Employees –

The Time Warner Center has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, as a result of a suspicious package having been received in the mailroom. We are working with authorities to determine the severity of the situation. The NYPD is on scene, and we’re working closely with them to take every precaution. We are also checking all bureaus around the world, out of a complete abundance of caution.

We expect more information very soon, and we ask that you remain calm and patient. If you would feel more comfortable leaving the premises, please do. Your safety is our top priority, and we will communicate again shortly.