CNN Wins Network-Record Six News & Documentary Emmy® Awards

In a record for the network, CNN received six News and Documentary Emmy® Awards in a ceremony held tonight in New York. CNN’s honors across television programming and newsgathering include:

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

Fall of Raqqa, with Senior International Correspondents Nick Paton Walsh and Arwa Damon

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast

Fall of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, with Senior International Correspondents Nick Paton Walsh and Arwa Damon

Outstanding Live Interview

Faces of Grief: Sutherland Springs Pastor & Heather Melton – Anderson Cooper 360

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast

Syria: Gasping for Life in Khan Sheikhoun // CNN International & Aleppo Media Center; with CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward

Outstanding News Special

Return to Mosul, with Senior International Correspondent Arwa Damon

Outstanding Science, Medical and Environmental Report

CNN Special Reports: Separated: Saving the Twins, with Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta

In addition to these six News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Original Series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknownand United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and CNN Digital’s Explore Parts Unknownwon a combined eight Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier this year. CNN en Español’s Destinos won a Daytime Emmy ® for Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish as well.

