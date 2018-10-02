CNN Wins Network-Record Six News & Documentary Emmy® Awards
In a record for the network, CNN received six News and Documentary Emmy® Awards in a ceremony held tonight in New York. CNN’s honors across television programming and newsgathering include:
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
Fall of Raqqa, with Senior International Correspondents Nick Paton Walsh and Arwa Damon
Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast
Fall of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, with Senior International Correspondents Nick Paton Walsh and Arwa Damon
Outstanding Live Interview
Faces of Grief: Sutherland Springs Pastor & Heather Melton – Anderson Cooper 360
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast
Syria: Gasping for Life in Khan Sheikhoun // CNN International & Aleppo Media Center; with CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward
Outstanding News Special
Return to Mosul, with Senior International Correspondent Arwa Damon
Outstanding Science, Medical and Environmental Report
CNN Special Reports: Separated: Saving the Twins, with Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta
In addition to these six News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Original Series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknownand United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and CNN Digital’s Explore Parts Unknownwon a combined eight Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier this year. CNN en Español’s Destinos won a Daytime Emmy ® for Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish as well.
