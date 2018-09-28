Yesterday’s Senate Testimony Hearing

CNN Tops MSNBC During Yesterday’s Day-Long Hearing in Key Demo Adults 25-54, 18-34

CNN Digital Sees Biggest Day of 2018

During yesterday’s day-long Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, CNN averaged 730k among adults 25-54 — +58% more than MSNBC’s 461k. Among younger viewers (18-34), CNN attracted 162k, +150% more than MSNBC’s 65k. In total viewers, CNN had 2.511 million during the day-long hearing.

CNN had its biggest day of 2018 and 6th biggest day of all-time for live streaming with 8.2M live starts on its website and apps and more than 10M when you include YouTube and Facebook streaming. The hearing reached 26M unique visitors and generated 115M page views, in addition to the 30M video starts and 8.2M live starts, with the majority of the audience on mobile devices.

Senate Hearings – Cable News

