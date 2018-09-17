CNN Digital #1 in All Key Metrics

Tops All Competitors in Multiplatform Visitors, Video, Mobile, Millennials, Politics & Social

CNN Digital continued its streak as the nation’s #1 digital news outlet for August, outperforming all competitors with more multiplatform visitors, mobile visitors, video starts, millennial audience and a greater social following than all other news brands.

August 2018 marked the 27th straight month of CNN ranking #1 in multiplatform unique visitors, video and social according to media measurement firm comScore and Shareablee.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

CNN Digital had a larger audience than any other news source with 116 million unique visitors domestically in August 2018 – more than two years at #1 in the category. CNN outranked Fox News by 18 million unique visitors and The New York Times by 34 million unique visitors across platforms.

CNN: 116 Million Unique Visitors

• FoxNews.com – 98 million unique visitors

• The New York Times Brand – 81 million unique visitors

• Washingtonpost.com – 78 million unique visitors

• CBSNews.com – 60 million unique visitors

• USAToday.com – 58 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Media Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, August 2018, U.S. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS

Extending its dominance in the category, CNN topped all competitors in digital video starts in July for the 39th consecutive month. With 496 million multiplatform video starts, CNN more than doubled its closest competitor, ABC News.

CNN: 496 Million Multiplatform Video Starts

ABCNews.com Sites – 176 million starts

FoxNews.com – 163 million starts

MSN News – 128 million starts

DailyMail.co.uk – 96 million starts

Yahoo News – 88 million starts

Source: comScore Video Media Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience, July 2018, U.S. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. (July data is the most current available)

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN saw 94 million mobile unique visitors – 16 million more mobile users than second-place Fox News and 28 million more than third-place, The New York Times.

CNN: 94 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

FoxNews.com – 77 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 65 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 64 million unique visitors

CBSNews.com – 49 million unique visitors

USAToday.com – 46 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Mobile Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile, August 2018, U.S. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category.

#1 NEWS BRAND AMONG MILLENNIALS

CNN continued its streak as the #1 news brand among millennials in August with 28 million unique multiplatform visitors between the ages of 18-34.

CNN: 28 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

Buzzfeed.com – 25 million millennial unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 24 million millennial unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 20 million millennial unique visitors

HuffPost U.S. (All Inclusive) – 18 million millennial unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 17 million millennial unique visitors

Source: comScore Media Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Digital Audience Persons 18-34, August 2018, U.S.. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

CNN Politics saw 48 million multiplatform unique visitors (a 40 percent growth vs. the prior year), 40 million mobile unique visitors, 301 million multiplatform views and 86 million desktop video starts in August, topping all competitors in the political news category for more than three years, dating back to March of 2015.

CNN Politics: 48 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

Politico.com – 34 million unique visitors

TheHill.com – 27 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 20 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com Politics – 13 million unique visitors

HuffPost Politics – 11 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Media Metrix®, New/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience, August 2018, U.S.; CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since March of 2015.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN has ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US for more than four years, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 news brand on Facebook with 48.26 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 94.6 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had over 12.2 million more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 42 mm followers) and 36.2 million more than Fox News (17.9 mm followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 5.5 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, August 2018. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only

