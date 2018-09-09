CNN ORIGINAL SERIES “ANTHONY BOURDAIN PARTS UNKNOWN” WINS FIVE PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS AND “UNITED SHADES OF AMERICA WITH W. KAMAU BELL” WINS TWO

Awards Include Fifth Emmy® For Parts Unknown in Outstanding Informational Series and Second Consecutive Emmy® for United Shades in Unstructured Reality Program; First Emmy® for Explore Parts Unknown

The Eight Wins Have Set a Network Record

The CNN Original Series’ Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell were honored at the 70th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy® Awards ceremony with five and two awards respectively. The presentation took place on Sunday, September 9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Parts Unknown received its fifth Emmy® Award in the category of Outstanding Informational Series and United Shades won its second consecutive Emmy® for Unstructured Reality Program; Explore Parts Unknown was honored with its first Emmy® for Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

Following is the complete list of Emmy® Awards won by CNN Original Series:

Outstanding Informational Series or Special –Parts Unknown Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Amy Entelis, Lizzie Fox, executive producers; Morgan Fallon, Michael Steed, Tom Vitale, producers

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multi-Camera) – Parts Unknown (Lagos episode) – Benny Mouthan, sound design

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program – Parts Unknown (Lagos episode) Hunter Gross, editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multi-Camera) – Parts Unknown- (Seattle episode) – Brian Bracken, Nick Brigden, sound editors

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program – Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (Southern Italy episode) – Anthony Bourdain, writer

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program – United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell- Jimmy Fox, Gregory J. Lipstone, Layla Smith, W. Kamau Bell, Donny Jackson, Amy Entelis, Lizzie Fox, executive producers; Justin Yungfleisch, Steven Dickert, co-executive producers; David E.J. Berger, Geraldine Porras, supervising producers

Outstanding Picture Editing For an Unstructured Reality Program- United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell– Bryan Eber, supervising editor

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series- Explore Parts Unknown – Kate Kunath, Nathan Thornburgh, Matt Goulding, Amy Entelis, Ed O’Keefe, Nitya Chambers, executive producers.

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, which premieres its 12th and final season on CNN on Sunday, September 23, is produced by Zero Point Zero Production.

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, premieres its fourth season on CNN in Spring 2019, and is produced by Main Event Media and All3Media America. Jimmy Fox, Gregory J. Lipstone, Layla Smith, W. Kamau Bell, Donny Jackson are the executive producers.

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lizzie Fox, vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series.

