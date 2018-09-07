CNN International Commercial appoints Tini Sevak to head Audiences and Data Group

Tini Sevak has joined CNN to lead its international data strategy, create new solutions that further inform business intelligence and provide commercial partners with sophisticated ways to utilise campaign insight.

As Vice President, Audiences and Data, at CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), Sevak oversees a global team of data and research specialists using Turner resources as well as out-of-house capabilities. Through a mix of audience insights, digital analytics and commercial data innovation, the Audiences & Data Group sits at the heart of CNNIC to ensure measurable and actionable data insights drive client campaigns as well as the commercial strategy of CNN International.

Sevak is part of CNNIC’s Senior Management Team and reports directly to CNNIC President Rani Raad.

“A key part of transforming our business has been to ensure that data is at the heart of everything that we do,” said Rani Raad. “Having already seen our Audiences and Data Group introduce improved business intelligence and client solutions, I am delighted that Tini will now be at the forefront of driving us forward with new ideas and solutions that give greater accountability to clients and sophisticated data-driven insight into decision-making, campaigns and partnerships.”

Joining CNN from data and analytics provider YouGov, where she was Global Director of Data Applications, Sevak previously spent over 14 years at media agencies Mindshare and Starcom working with digital, data, analytics and technology to lead client transformation by turning insights into actions that drive business decisions. Clients spanned categories such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, telecommunication, and FMCG.

“The increased pace of change in data and technology is providing new and better ways to understand, define and measure audiences not just for CNN but for our clients”, said Tini Sevak. “I am thrilled to be joining the #1 international news brand in TV and digital with a remit to build on what CNN is already doing to strike the balance between creativity and data in the development of truly innovative content solutions. Content is, and will continue to be, key even as the definition of TV evolves, and I’m looking forward to how data can play an even bigger role in the future of our business and inform how and when to talk to our audiences.”

As a data industry leader, Sevak has spoken at major events such as DMexco, Festival of Marketing, and Marketing Week Live. Over the past two years she has been a jury member of i-com’s Data Science Hackathon challenge and is currently shortlisted for ‘Role Model of the Year’ by Computing’s Women in IT Excellence Awards.

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is the division of Turner International, responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All the commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style, CNNMoney and Great Big Story are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com