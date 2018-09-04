CNN’s Broadcast Premiere of ‘RBG’ Ranks #1 in Cable News in Key Demos

Film on life, career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg scores 25 to 54 and 18 to 34 ratings wins

The CNN Films premiere of the critically-acclaimed ‘RBG’ ranked #1 in cable news last night in the key demographic, adults aged 25 to 54 (388k for CNN; 229k for Fox News; 314k for MSNBC), and among viewers aged 18 to 34 (75k for CNN; 37k for Fox News; 63k for MSNBC) at 9:00pm Eastern on CNN/U.S. on Monday, Sept. 3. CNN ranked #2 in cable news among total viewers. CNN had 1.7M; Fox News had 1.4M; and MSNBC had 2.1M viewers. The film, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen for Storyville Films, and executive produced by Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films, explores the singular legal legacy and life of the U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and multigenerational pop culture icon, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

‘RBG’ premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where it was acquired by Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media for worldwide distribution. CNN Films retained U.S. broadcast distribution.

‘RBG’ will encore Sunday, Sept. 9 at 8:00pm and again at 10:00pm Eastern (5:00pm and again at 7:00pm Pacific) on CNN/U.S.

The film is now also available on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps.

About CNN Films

