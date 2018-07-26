CNN SETS NETWORK RECORD WITH 27 NEWS & DOCUMENTARY EMMY NOMINATIONS

In a record for the network, CNN received 27 nominations for the 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy ® Awards, announced today. CNN’s diverse nominations encompass television programming, newsgathering, digital, and Spanish-language, and include:

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

CNN Worldwide Hurricane Coverage, with Anchors John Berman, Ana Cabrera, Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo; and Correspondents Rosa Flores, Dianne Gallagher, Brynn Gingras, Drew Griffin, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Kyung Lah, Ed Lavandera, Sara Murray, Boris Sanchez, Leyla Santiago, Martin Savidge, and Nick Valencia

Fall of Raqqa, with Senior International Correspondents Nick Paton Walsh and Arwa Damon

Manchester Concert Attack, with Anchors Anderson Cooper, Hala Gorani, Michael Holmes, Don Lemon, Isha Sesay, John Vause and Amara Walker; and Correspondents Phil Black, Pam Brown, Nina dos Santos, Max Foster, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erin McLaughlin, Evan Perez, Jim Sciutto and Fareed Zakaria

Outstanding Live Interview

Anderson Cooper Interviews Janet Porter – Anderson Cooper 360

Faces of Grief: Sutherland Springs Pastor & Heather Melton – Anderson Cooper 360

Chris Cuomo Interviews Las Vegas Massacre Survivors – New Day

Jake Tapper and Kellyanne Conway – The Lead with Jake Tapper

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast

Fall of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, with Senior International Correspondents Nick Paton Walsh and Arwa Damon

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast

Kids for Sale – Anderson Cooper 360, with Correspondent Randi Kaye

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast Continued

Libya Slave Auction – The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, with Senior International Correspondent Nima Elbagir

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast

Syria: Gasping for Life in Khan Sheikhoun // CNN International & Aleppo Media Center; with CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward

Outstanding News Special

Return to Mosul, with Senior International Correspondent Arwa Damon

CNN Special Reports – The Most Powerful Man in the World Hosted by Fareed Zakaria

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

NFL Town Hall: Patriotism, The Players and The President – Anderson Cooper 360

The Morning After Charlottesville – State of the Union with Jake Tapper

Outstanding Edited Interview

Sally Yates and Anderson Cooper – Anderson Cooper 360

Outstanding Science, Medical and Environmental Report

CNN Special Reports: Separated: Saving the Twins, with Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

CNN Films’ Legion of Brothers

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

CNN Films’ Elián

Best Story in a Newscast

Kids for Sale – Anderson Cooper 360, with Correspondent Randi Kaye

Libya Slave Auction – The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, with Senior International Correspondent Nima Elbagir

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

Mexico Earthquake – CNN en Español, with anchor Fernando del Rincón

Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish

Passports in the Shadows – Conclusiones, CNN en Español, with Senior Investigative Reporter Drew Griffin and Senior Latin American Affairs Editor Rafael Romo

Outstanding Video Journalism: News

Global Warning: Arctic Melt, with Videojournalists Lewis Whyld, Christian Streib and Mark Phillips

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction

Love in Conflict – CNN Digital

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

CNN Facts First Campaign

The Nineties – CNN Original Series

In addition to these 27 News and Documentary Emmy ® Award nominations, CNN Original Series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and CNN Digital’s Explore Parts Unknown have been nominated for a combined 10 Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy Awards. CNN en Español’s Destinos won a Daytime Emmy ® for Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish.

