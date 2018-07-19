CNN Maintains Strong Digital Lead: #1 in All Key Metrics

Tops All Competitors in Multiplatform Visitors, Video, Mobile, Millennials, Politics & Social

CNN Digital remained the leader in digital news in June 2018, reaching an audience larger than any competitor in multiplatform visitors, mobile visitors, video starts, millennial reach and social following. CNN took second, ahead of Fox News and behind Yahoo News, in the antiquated metric of page views.

June 2018 also marked the 25th month – more than two straight years – of CNN being #1 in multiplatform unique visitors, video and social.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

CNN Digital had a wider reach than any other news source again in June 2018 with 128 million unique visitors domestically, marking more than two years running at #1 in the category. CNN outranked Fox News by 37 million unique visitors and The New York Times by 41 million unique visitors across platforms.

CNN: 128 Million Unique Visitors

FoxNews.com – 91 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 87 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 81 million unique visitors

CBSNews.com – 60 million unique visitors

USAToday.com – 56 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, June 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN VIDEO STARTS

CNN topped all competitors in digital video starts in June, for the 37th straight month. With 309 million desktop video starts, CNN more than doubled third place Fox News who was outpaced by Daily Mail in June.

CNN: 309 Million Desktop Video Starts

Dailymail.co.uk – 133 million starts

FoxNews.com – 132 million starts

MSN News – 111 million starts

Yahoo News – 87 million starts

ABCNews.com – 45 million starts

Source: comScore Multiplatform Video Media Metrix, June 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. **Numbers above reflect desktop video starts. Multiplatform (desktop + mobile) video starts will be released by ComScore at a later date.**

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN’s mobile reach surpassed every other news provider in June with 105 million mobile unique visitors – 34 million more mobile users than second-place New York Times and third-place Fox News.

CNN: 105 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

The New York Times Brand – 70.69 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 70.68 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 65 million unique visitors

CBSNews.com – 48 million unique visitors

BuzzFeed.com – 47 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Mobile Metrix, June 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL USERS

CNN continued its 2018 streak in June as the #1 news outlet in millennial users. CNN outpaced all competitors with 37 million multiplatform visitors between the ages of 18-34.

CNN: 37 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

BuzzFeed – 28 million millennial unique visitors

The New York Times – 27 million millennial unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 21 million millennial unique visitors

HuffPost – 17.5 million millennial unique visitors

FoxNews.com– 15 million millennial unique visitors

Source: comScore Multiplatform Media Metrix, June 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category; Persons: 18-34.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

The CNN Politics team has topped all competitors in breaking news and analysis for more than three years, dating back to March of 2015. CNN Politics saw 49 million multiplatform unique visitors (a 77% growth vs. the prior year), 40 million mobile unique visitors, 271 mm multiplatform views and 81 mm desktop video starts in June

CNN Politics: 49 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

Politico.com – 33 million unique visitors

TheHill.com – 30 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 23 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com Politics – 12.1 million unique visitors

HuffPost Politics – 11.7 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, June 2018; Based on News/Information – Politics Category. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since March of 2015.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN has ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US for more than four years, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 news brand on Facebook with 48 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 96 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had over 12.8 million more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 42.0 mm followers) and 37 million more than Fox News (17.9 mm followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 5 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, June 2018. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only

AND CNN BEATS FOX NEWS IN MULTIPLATFORM VIEWS (AGAIN)

Despite repeated and pathetic claims to the contrary, CNN beat Fox News in multiplatform views in the month of June. Yahoo News beat everyone (2.5B).

CNN: 1.50 billion views

FoxNews.com – 1.44 billion views

MSN News – 1.06 billion views

The New York Times Brand – 1.03 billion views

WashingtonPost.com – 602 million views

Dailymail.co.uk – 499 million views

Source: comScore Multiplatform Media Metrix, June 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.