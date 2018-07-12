CNN Honored With Record 10 Primetime Emmy® Award Nominations

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown Led the CNN Nominations with Six; United Shades of America with Kamau Bell received three; Digital Series from Explore Parts Unknown earned first Emmy® nomination

CNN received a record 10 Prime Time Emmy® nominations it was announced this morning by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown led CNN’s nominations with six and its digital extension Explore Parts Unknown was honored with its first Emmy® nomination for its series. United Shades of America with Kamau Bell earned three nominations.

The award winners will be announced at the Creative Arts Awards presentation on September 8th and September 9th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 2018 CNN Primetime Emmy® nominations follow:

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades of America with Kamau Bell

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Show

Kamau Bell – United Shades of America

Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – Lagos

Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – Southern Italy

Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – Lagos

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades of America wit Kamau Bell

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Explore Parts Unknown

Outstanding Sound Editing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – Seattle

Outstanding Sound Mixing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown – Lagos