TWO STRAIGHT YEARS AS THE #1 OUTLET IN AUDIENCE REACH FOR MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS, VIDEO AND SOCIAL

CNN Digital remained the undisputed leader in digital news in May 2018, reaching an audience larger than any competitor across measurements including multiplatform visitors, mobile visitors, video starts, millennial reach and social. May 2018 also marked the 24th month – or two straight years – of being #1 in multiplatform unique visitors, video and social.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

CNN Digital had a wider reach than any other news source again in May 2018 with 126 million unique visitors domestically. Outranking its closest competitor, The New York Times, by 33 million unique visitors across platforms, this marked two years at #1 in the category for CNN.

CNN: 126 Million Unique Visitors

The New York Times Brand – 93 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 86 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 84 million unique visitors

CBSNews.com – 67 million unique visitors

USAToday.com – 61 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, May 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN VIDEO STARTS

CNN topped all competitors in digital video starts in May, for the 36th straight month, with 332 million desktop video starts – more than 185 million than second place Daily Mail.

CNN: 332 Million Desktop Video Starts

Dailymail.co.uk – 147 million starts

MSN News – 133 million starts

FoxNews.com – 120 million starts

Yahoo News – 86 million starts

CBSNews.com – 49 million starts

Source: comScore Multiplatform Video Media Metrix, May 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. **Numbers above reflect desktop video starts. Multiplatform (desktop + mobile) video starts will be released by ComScore at a later date.**

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

CNN’s mobile reach surpassed every other news provider in May with 101 million mobile unique visitors – 27 million more mobile users than second-place New York Times and 34 million more than third-place Washington Post.

CNN: 101 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

The New York Times Brand – 74 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 67 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 65 million unique visitors

CBSNews.com – 52 million unique visitors

BuzzFeed.com – 50 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Mobile Metrix, May 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL USERS

CNN continued its 2018 streak in May as the #1 news outlet in millennial users. CNN outpaced all competitors with 35 million multiplatform visitors between the ages of 18-34.

CNN: 35 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

BuzzFeed – 29 million millennial unique visitors

HuffPost – 22 million millennial unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 21 million millennial unique visitors

USAToday.com – 16 million millennial unique visitors

FoxNews.com– 15 millennial unique visitors

Source: comScore Multiplatform Media Metrix, May 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category; Persons: 18-34.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

The CNN Politics team has topped all competitors in breaking news and analysis for more than three years, dating back to March of 2015. With 41 million multiplatform unique visitors in May – a 38% growth vs. the prior year – 34 million mobile unique visitors, 228 mm multiplatform views and 67 mm desktop video starts, they extended their streak for yet another month.

CNN Politics: 41 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

Politico.com – 32 million unique visitors

TheHill.com – 26 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 14 million unique visitors

HuffPost Politics – 12 million unique visitors

MSNBC TV – 11 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, May 2018; Based on News/Information – Politics Category. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since March of 2015.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN has ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US for more than four years, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 news brand on Facebook with 47.4 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 95.4 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had over 13m more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 42.0m followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 4.7 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, May 2018. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only

