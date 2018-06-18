Great Big Story to Premiere 8-hours of Programming on HLN on June 23 and June 24 at 12:00-4:00PM/ET

CNN’s Bill Weir will narrate the two-day, eight-hour marathon of videos on HLN with limited commercial interruption from award-winning global media company, Great Big Story.

Over the two-day takeover, Great Big Story and HLN will be taking viewers around the globe to visit wondrous places and introduce viewers to the trailblazers, innovators, and risk-takers that inspire us to see the good in humanity.

Viewers will experience:

Personal Triumph – A series examining the people who refuse to be defined by their limitations and who instead set their own standard for living. (airdate: Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24)

– A series examining the people who refuse to be defined by their limitations and who instead set their own standard for living. (airdate: Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24) Ripples Make Waves – A series uncovering how people are changing the world with acts of kindness. (airdate: Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24)

– A series uncovering how people are changing the world with acts of kindness. (airdate: Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24) Animal Kingdom – A series exploring environmental responsibility and the connection and compassion we have for our animal friends. (airdate: Saturday, June 23)

– A series exploring environmental responsibility and the connection and compassion we have for our animal friends. (airdate: Saturday, June 23) Great American Road Trip – A series taking you on a tour of the inspiring, the unknown and downright quirky places that make up the USA. (airdate: Saturday, June 23)

– A series taking you on a tour of the inspiring, the unknown and downright quirky places that make up the USA. (airdate: Saturday, June 23) Eat Like a Local – A series presenting Great Big Story’s guide to the most surprising and tasty food you’ve probably never tried. (airdate: Sunday, June 24)

– A series presenting Great Big Story’s guide to the most surprising and tasty food you’ve probably never tried. (airdate: Sunday, June 24) Family Tribes – A series uncovering the families whose bonds and dynamics prove that nothing is stronger than blood. (airdate: Sunday, June 24)

The 8-hour programming on HLN will be exclusively sponsored by Wells Fargo.

Watch the trailer here.