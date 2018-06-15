CNN Worldwide named Global Excellence Marketing Team of the Year for 4th Consecutive Year at 2018 PromaxBDA Awards

For the fourth year in a row, CNN Worldwide was named Global Excellence Marketing Team of the Year last night at the 2018 PromaxBDA Awards, the industry’s top prize for entertainment marketing.

The Global Excellence Awards honor the best work in all categories including on-air, online and on-the-go from across the globe. CNN also won gold for a wide range of strong creative spots, including the campaigns for Facts First, Anthony Bourdain’s Explore Parts Unknown, The History of Comedy, and Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History.

CNN took home 33 gold, 26 silver and 33 bronze awards.