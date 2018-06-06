CNN to Launch “Anderson Cooper Full Circle” Show on Facebook Watch

CNN will launch a new daily global brief on the world, “Anderson Cooper Full Circle,” airing weekday evenings at 6:25PM live beginning later this summer on Facebook Watch.

Engaging directly with the audience, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, along with a roster of CNN talent reporting from around the world, will deliver insight into the daily news stories that Facebook audiences care about most, leveraging the interactivity of the platform to inform each evening’s lineup and engage a new generation of consumers.

Cooper will interview the most significant names in news, media and entertainment, and bring the audience directly into the conversation through live polls and integrated conversations.

The live show will be separate but complementary to Cooper’s “AC360” that airs on CNN weekdays at 8pm ET, and exclusive to the Facebook Watch platform. The interactive program will broadcast live from the “AC360” New York City newsroom in mobile-friendly vertical video.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Facebook and open up a new avenue to reach our audience. The launch of Full Circle on Facebook Watch helps to address two key concerns that CNN and other publishers have voiced to Facebook over the past several years,” said Andrew Morse, CNN EVP and General Manager of CNN Digital Worldwide. “First, Watch will provide Facebook users with a curated experience featuring quality sources of news. Second, the program is a sign Facebook is willing to attach real value to premium content and quality journalism. Because of that, we are optimistic about future revenue opportunities.”

For more information on Facebook Watch visit the Facebook Media Blog and the "Anderson Cooper Full Circle" show page on Facebook Watch.

