Bannon on Fareed Zakaria GPS: Sessions doing a good job; 2018 midterms; Mueller investigation should be allowed to ‘play out’; predicts government shutdown over border wall; more

Former chief strategist for Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, sat down in Rome, Italy, with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria for a wide-ranging exclusive interview on why he feels U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is doing a good job; the GOP and the 2018 midterm elections; his thoughts on the DOJ / Special Counsel investigation into Russia’s hacking of the 2016 election in the U.S. and any potential coordination with the Trump campaign; immigration policy; why he feels the U.S. is headed for a government shutdown; Italy’s recent elections; and much more.

This special edition of Fareed Zakaria GPS airs on CNN/U.S., today, Sunday, June 3 at 10:00am EDT / 7:00am PDT and 1:00pm EDT / 10:00am PDT; and on CNN International 2:00pm GMT in North America.

