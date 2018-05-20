CNN’S COVERAGE OF ROYAL WEDDING IS MOST-WATCHED IN CABLE IN DEMOS

CNN’S COVERAGE OF THE ROYAL WEDDING IS THE MOST-WATCHED IN CABLE NEWS IN DEMOS

CNN Ranked #1 Among ALL Cable Nets that Aired the Ceremony in Demos



22 Million Unique Visitors and 17 Million Video Starts for CNN Digital

CNN ranked #1 in cable news during the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle yesterday, May 19th in the key demos according to Nielsen Fast National data. CNN was also the most-watched throughout the morning, daytime, primetime and total day, dominating MSNBC and Fox News in the demos.

Among ALL cable networks that aired the ceremony from 7-8am, CNN was ranked #1 among adults 25-54 and 18-34.

Royal Wedding Ceremony (7-8am)

CNN: 650k adults 25-54 / 1.922 million total viewers / 125k 18-34

MSNBC: 234k adults 25-54 / 1.006 million total viewers / 34k 18-34

Fox News: 416k adults 25-54 / 1.969 million total viewers / 50k 18-34

In the key demo 25-54, CNN was #1 topping MSNBC by +230% and Fox News by +86%. CNN was also No. 1 among all cable nets that aired the ceremony during this time period in both adults 25-54 and 18-34.

Morning Coverage Block (6-9am)

CNN: 604k adults 25-54 / 1.793 million total viewers / 111k 18-34

MSNBC: 241k adults 25-54 / 994k total viewers / 33k 18-34

Fox News: 425k adults 25-54 / 1.941 million total viewers / 53k 18-34

Among 25-54, CNN was top-rated, outperforming MSNBC by +151% and Fox News by +42%.

Daytime (9am-4pm)

CNN: 635k adults 25-54 / 2.057 million total viewers / 156k 18-34

MSNBC: 211k adults 25-54 / 909k total viewers / 28k 18-34

Fox News: 314k adults 25-54 / 1.469 million total viewers / 57k 18-34

In the key demo, CNN topped MSNBC by +201% and Fox News by +102%. In total viewers, CNN beat MSNBC by +126% and Fox News by +40%.

Prime Time (8-11pm)

CNN: 465k adults 25-54 / 1.625 million total viewers / 86k 18-34

MSNBC: 133k adults 25-54 / 531k total viewers / 18k 18-34

Fox News: 270k adults 25-54 / 1.621 million total viewers / 35k 18-34

CNN replayed the Royal Wedding in prime time, ranking #1 across the board. Among 25-54, CNN outperformed MSNBC by +250% and Fox News by +72%.

Total Day (3am-3am)

CNN: 460k adults 25-54 / 1.500 million total viewers / 97k 18-34

MSNBC: 174k adults 25-54 / 709k total viewers / 23k 18-34

Fox News: 256k adults 25-54 / 1.234 million total viewers / 38k 18-34

CNN was #1 in total day in the key demo 25-54 and total viewers – topping MSNBC by +164%/+112% respectively and Fox News by +80% and +22%.

CNN Digital

The coverage of The Royal Wedding ranked among the top 5 biggest Saturdays of all time for CNN’s digital platforms, with all key metrics surpassing the 2011 Royal Wedding. CNN Digital saw 22 million unique visitors on Saturday, including 17 million video starts and 1.9 million live starts on the live stream of the wedding.

