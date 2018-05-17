Clean Sweep for CNN Digital in April

Tops All Competitors in Multiplatform Visitors, Mobile Visitors, Video Starts, Millennial Reach and Social

CNN Politics: #1 for More Than Three Straight Years

CNN Digital continued its reign as the nation’s #1 digital news source in April 2018, reaching a wider audience than any competitor across measurements including multiplatform visitors, mobile visitors, video starts, millennial reach and social.

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS

CNN Digital reached more people than any other news source again in April 2018 with 123 million unique visitors domestically. CNN outranked its closest competitor, The New York Times, by 29 million unique visitors across platforms.

CNN: 123 Million Unique Visitors

The New York Times Brand – 94 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 92 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 88 million unique visitors

USAToday – 65 million unique visitors

CBSNews.com – 64 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, April 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN VIDEO STARTS

For the 35th straight month as the #1 producer of news video, CNN topped all competitors in digital video starts in April with 327 million desktop video starts – more than 190 million more than second place Fox News.

CNN: 327 Million Desktop Video Starts

FoxNews.com – 136 million starts

Dailymail.co.uk – 124 million starts

Yahoo News – 121 million starts

MSN News – 117 million starts

CBSNews.com – 48 million starts

Source: comScore Multiplatform Video Media Metrix, April 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. **Numbers above reflect desktop video starts. Multiplatform (desktop + mobile) video starts will be released by ComScore at a later date.**

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS

With 95 million mobile unique visitors, CNN’s mobile reach surpassed every other news provider in April, with 21 million more mobile users than second-place New York Times and 26 million more than third-place Washington Post and fourth-place Fox News.

CNN: 95 Million Mobile Unique Visitors

The New York Times Brand – 74 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 68.8 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 68.7 million unique visitors

HuffingtonPost.com – 51 million unique visitors

CBSNews.com – 50 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Mobile Metrix, April 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category.

#1 IN MILLENNIAL USERS

CNN continued its streak in 2018 in April as the #1 news outlet in millennial users. CNN outpaced all competitors with 34 million multiplatform visitors between the ages of 18-34.

CNN: 34 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors

BuzzFeed – 28 million millennial unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 24 million millennial unique visitors

HuffPost – 22 million millennial unique visitors

USAToday.com – 18 million millennial unique visitors

Fox News – 17 millennial unique visitors

Source: comScore Multiplatform Media Metrix, April 2018. Based on CNN Brand entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category; Persons: 18-34.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE

The CNN Politics team has topped all competitors in breaking news and analysis for more than three years, dating back to March of 2015. With 41 million multiplatform unique visitors in April – a 26% growth vs. the prior year – 32 million mobile unique visitors, 275 mm multiplatform views and 86 mm multiplatform video starts, they extended their streak for yet another month.

CNN Politics: 41 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

Politico.com – 29 million unique visitors

TheHill.com – 26 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 17 million unique visitors

HuffPost Politics – 13 million unique visitors

MSNBC TV – 11 million unique visitors

Source: comScore Multi-Platform Media Metrix, April 2018; Based on News/Information – Politics Category. CNN Politics has been #1 in the competitive rank in video and multiplatform views since March of 2015.

#1 SOCIAL MEDIA

CNN again ranked as the number one social news outlet in the US, with more fans and followers than any other competitor.

#1 news brand on Facebook with 47.4 million Facebook fans across CNN’s main accounts

#1 most followed news brand on Twitter with 95.3 million followers across CNN’s main accounts @CNNBRK alone had over 13m more Twitter followers than the leading competitive flagship account (The New York Times – 42.0m followers)

#1 most followed US news brand on Instagram with 4.7 million followers

Sources: Shareablee, April 2018. Brands included in comparison are CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, BBC News, BuzzFeed, ABC News, NPR, Mashable, The Daily Mail, NowThis, AJ+, Al Jazeera English, NBC News, CBS News, HLN, and Yahoo News. Facebook main accounts for CNN are CNN and CNN International. Twitter main accounts for CNN are @CNN and @CNNBRK. Instagram for CNN includes flagship account only.

