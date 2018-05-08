Magnolia Pictures Acquires North American Theatrical Rights to ‘LOVE, GILDA,’ Chronicling the Life of Iconic Comedian Gilda Radner; CNN Films Retains North American Broadcast Rights

NEW YORK, NY (MAY 8, 2018) – Magnolia Pictures announced today that they have acquired North American rights to LOVE, GILDA, director Lisa D’Apolito’s touching tribute to comedic trailblazer Gilda Radner and her enduring cultural impact. CNN Films, which began collaboration with D’Apolito more than a year ago, retains North American broadcast rights to the film.

LOVE, GILDA, which world premiered as the Opening Night Selection of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, uses rare personal recordings and journal entries to tell Radner’s story in her own voice. Along with interviews from those closest to her, including her brother Michael Radner and Saturday Night Live alumni Chevy Chase, Lorne Michaels, Alan Zweibel, Laraine Newman and Martin Short, Gilda’s writings are read by modern day comedians inspired by her including Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Cecily Strong. Magnolia is targeting a 2018 theatrical release.

LOVE, GILDA opens a unique window into the honest and whimsical world of beloved performer Gilda Radner, whose greatest role was sharing her story. Working with the Radner estate, D’Apolito unearthed a collection of diaries and personal audio and video tapes documenting her childhood, her comedy career, her relationships and ultimately, her struggles with cancer. These never-before-seen-or-heard footage and journal entries form the narrative spine of the documentary, allowing Gilda to tell her own story – through laughter and sometimes tears.

“LOVE, GILDA is a beautiful tribute to an incandescent spirit,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles. “Lisa D’Apolito has crafted an incredibly moving, inspirational look at a groundbreaking comedian.”

“I am honored that LOVE, GILDA has been acquired by such a prestigious company as Magnolia Pictures,” said D’Apolito. “I am excited by their passion and commitment to bringing Gilda’s story to the public and I am happy the film has a home along with some of my favorite films past and present.”

Directed by Lisa D’Apolito, LOVE, GILDA is produced by D’Apolito, Bronwyn Berry, Meryl Goldsmith, and James Tumminia. Executive producers are Edie Baskin, Christopher Clements, Amy Entelis, Julie Goldman, Meryl Goldsmith, Carolyn Hepburn, Courtney Sexton, Alan Zweibel, and Robin Zweibel. Associate producers are Griffin Lichtenson and Nina Guzman.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden with Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.

About MAGNOLIA PICTURES

Boasting a library of over 500 titles, Magnolia Pictures is the theatrical and home entertainment distribution arm of the Wagner/Cuban Companies, a vertically-integrated group of media properties co-owned by Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban that also includes the Landmark Theatres chain and AXS TV. Recent releases include Raoul Peck and James Baldwin’s Oscar-nominated I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO; LUCKY, John Carroll Lynch’s directorial debut starring iconic character actor Harry Dean Stanton; Cannes Palme d’Or winner and Oscar-nominated THE SQUARE, Ruben Östlund’s darkly humorous drama set against the backdrop of the international art world; Best Foreign Language Film Golden Globe winner IN THE FADE, Fatih Akin’s riveting revenge drama starring Cannes Best Actress Award winner Diane Kruger; THE FINAL YEAR, an unprecedented insiders’ account of President Barack Obama’s foreign policy team during their last year in office; and THE CHINA HUSTLE, an unsettling and eye-opening Wall Street horror story about Chinese companies, the American stock market, and the opportunistic greed behind the biggest heist you’ve never heard of. Upcoming releases include RBG, award-winning filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s documentary about the consequential life and legal legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRE, Kate Novack’s chronicle of the life and career of fashion icon Andre Leon Talley; and SKATE KITCHEN, Crystal Moselle’s dreamy and exuberant portrait of a suburban teenager whose life changes dramatically when she befriends a group of female skateboarders in New York.

About CNN FILMS

CNN Films, now celebrating its fifth year, produces and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition and distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. In addition to LOVE, GILDA, directed by Lisa D’Apolito, recent acclaimed CNN Films include: JEREMIAH TOWER: The Last Magnificent, directed by Lydia Tenaglia; THE REAGAN SHOW, co-directed by Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill; LIFE ITSELF, directed by Steve James; the News & Documentary Emmy®-winning Dinosaur 13, directed by Todd Miller; Glen Campbell…I’ll Be Me directed by James Keach; RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; and Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees the strategy for CNN Films; Courtney Sexton, vice president for CNN Films, works day-to-day with filmmakers to oversee projects. For more information about CNN Films, please visit www.CNN.com/CNNFilms and follow @CNNFilms via Twitter.

