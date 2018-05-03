CNN ‘Talk Asia’: Art Basel Hong Kong

This month CNN’s Talk Asia explores the world of art. CNN’s Anna Coren catches up with world-renowned artists Brian Donnelly (aka KAWS,) art collector Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo and gallery owner David Zwirner who are in Hong Kong for Art Basel, one of the world’s largest art fairs. They share their insights and unique perspectives on the art scene in Asia, the growing appetite for art, and making art accessible.

Highlights of the 30-minute program include:

KAWS on his work being so popular in Asia:

“You know, when I first started doing a lot of work in Tokyo in the ’90s, like mid-90s, friends in the U.S. are like, why are you wasting all your energy, nobody sees this. And then slowly I feel like there was, only with the help of things like social media and just the internet in general, the way things kind of became global so fast.”

Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo on collecting contemporary art:

“What I really believe that is important for me is that you collect contemporary art, you have this great opportunity to know the artist, to talk with them, to understand what there is behind their work.”

Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo on Asia’s significance:

“I can say that in the last century, Europe and America they were most important place for art. Now I have to say that Asia is so important.”

David Zwirner on the art scene in Hong Kong:

“It’s becoming a bonafide art world capital. It’s really exciting. And there is interest in contemporary art all across the region.”

David Zwirner on the role of art galleries:

“We are not just staging grounds for shows, and not just a place for sales, but we are increasingly agents for our artist, we’re trying to help them realize their vision. Very often we are producing with them, we’re trying to help them make the works that they’re trying to see created. It’s quite multifaceted, we are much closer to helping the media understand what these artists are doing, so there’s quite a lot of messaging going on. It’s really a pretty big role that the gallery has now.”

