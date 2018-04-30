CNN Original Series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell Have Highest-Rated Season Premieres Ever; Rank #1 in Cable News Among 25-54

CNN Special Reports: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Weed 4: Pot Vs. Pills Also Premieres at #1 in Demos

Last night’s episode of the CNN Original Series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (West Virginia, 9pm) debuted to its largest season premiere audience ever among total viewers (1.125 million) and adults 25-54 (444k). Additionally, it’s Bourdain’s highest-rated episode of all time in total viewers and second highest among 25-54 (following Koreatown in 2013). The West Virginia episode ranked #1 in cable news among adults 25-54 and 18-34 and easily beat MSNBC in total viewers (+17%).

Last night’s debut of season three of United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (The Border, 10:15pm) also had its largest season premiere audience ever in total viewers (901k) and among adults 25-54 (362k). The series ranked #1 in cable news in the coveted demographic 25-54 among 18-34, and easily outperformed MSNBC in total viewers (+67%).

At 8pm, the premiere of Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s Weed 4: Pot vs. Pills ranked #1 in cable news among adults 25-54 (316k), easily outperforming Fox News (209k, +51%) and MSNBC (168, +88%). Among adults 18-34, the program outperformed Fox News and MSNBC by triple digits. Weed 4 also outperformed MSNBC by double digits in total viewers (+25%).

Next Sunday, Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown will feature Uruguay (9pm) and United Shades explores Sikhism in America at 10pm.